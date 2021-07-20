India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: Will Dhawan's IND make playing XI changes vs SL Toss at 2:30PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurls in Colombo.

NUMBERS GAME

Shikhar Dhawan became the fastest Indian opener to reach 6000 ODI runs in the first ODI. He is the fourth on the all-time list behind Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Dhawan also became the fastest to complete 1000 runs vs SL in ODIs.



Ishan Kishan cracked the second-fastest fifty by any player on debut with a 31-ball half-century. Krunal Pandya's 26-ball fifty earlier this vs England leads the list.



Sri Lanka has not won an ODI bilateral series against India since 1997 . Its last series win came in a 2-1 Test series win at home in 2008.



Sanju Samson made his T20I debut in 2015. The keeper-batsman's wait of over six years is the longest among Indians to make an ODI debut after playing his maiden T20I match.



MATCH PREVIEW

A classical rout by 'young' India put the Lankans gasping for breath on Sunday. As much as the home skipper expected for an evenly-poised contest ahead of the series opener, India's exuberant stars led by a debutant captain in Shikhar Dhawan, beat the pulp out of the Sri Lankan bowlers while the batters threw away decent starts.

While India's spin duo of Chahal, Kuldeep kept it tight up-front, a stingy Krunal Pandya gave away no easy runs for the Lankan batters - recording figures of one for 26 in 10 overs.

Hardik Pandya made a feeble return to bowling and found his rhythm towards the death overs before India's lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was blown to all parts by the host's no.8, Karunaratne who top-scored while squeezing his side past 250.

India's chase went on expected lines as Prithvi Shaw and debutant Ishan Kishan walloped the bowlers with manic succession. The skipper Dhawan kept a watchful eye from the other end as the youngsters practically sealed the game in the first 15 overs.



Come Tuesday, Shanaka's men would enter the field with negligible time spent on reparations. Another series is on the line after eight out of nine ODI losses this year. Can a hero emerge and keep the series alive for the Sri Lankans or will India raise the bar further in Colombo?



WHAT THEY SAID

Shikhar Dhawan, IND captain: "The way Prithvi and Ishan batted, they finished the game in first 15 overs. I thought about it (his hundred) but there were not many runs left. So the focus was on being not out. Even when Surya came in and batted, it looked so easy. I was like maybe I have to improve my skill." Ishan Kishan: "I kept (wickets) for 50 overs and understood that the track didn't have much help for the spinners. So I was determined that wherever the bowler pitches, I would hit him for a six. I had told that to everyone in the dressing room before going out to bat."



Squads:

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Team News: Sanju Samson is declared fit after missing the first ODI with a ligament injury. Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Isuru Udana



When will the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and India start and where to watch?

The second ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 3pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Toss will occur at 2:30pm.