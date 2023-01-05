India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I of a three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.
Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 2nd T20I live?
The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 2nd T20I?
The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.
At what time will IND vs SL 2nd T20I start?
The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
When will the toss for IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?
The coin toss for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
When is IND vs SL 2nd T20I?
The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka is on Thursday, January 5.
Where will IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?
The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
