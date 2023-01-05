Cricket

IND vs SL T20 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I today?

Team Sportstar
05 January, 2023 09:45 IST
Indian Captain Hardik Pandya and SL Captain Dasun Shanaka during the toss in India Vs Sri Lanka’s 1st T20 International Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian Captain Hardik Pandya and SL Captain Dasun Shanaka during the toss in India Vs Sri Lanka’s 1st T20 International Match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

IND vs SL: Here are the live telecast and streaming details for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which will be held in Pune on Thursday.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I of a three-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs SL 2nd T20I live?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs SL 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs SL 2nd T20I start?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?

The coin toss for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs SL 2nd T20I?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka is on Thursday, January 5.

Where will IND vs SL 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

THE SQUADS
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma*
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

