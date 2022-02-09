Odean Smith: Need to be consistent when playing ODIs

Odean Smith is just four ODIs old, but the bowling all-rounder made his presence felt on Wednesday as he claimed two wickets in the second ODI against India. Even though the West Indies suffered a 44-run defeat, he chipped in with 24, batting lower down the order.

Going forward, Smith, 25, believes consistency will be key. “While playing this format, you need to be consistent. T20 has only four overs (for bowlers), but in ODIs, there are 10 overs, so you need to be consistent, especially against the Indian team which has good batters,” Smith, who replaced Kieron Pollard in the second fixture, said.

He considers all-rounder Andre Russell as a role model since they both play “similar kind of cricket”, but Smith also admits he needs to improve in both batting and bowling departments. “I have a lot of work to do in both departments - bowling and batting. It is my fifth ODI and I have a lot of time to learn. From bowling four overs, now I am bowling 10 overs,” he said, adding he could have tried to go for the kill with the willow, after Akeal Hosein and Fabian Allen set the tone.

With the IPL auction set to be held over the weekend, several West Indies players will be up for grabs, and Smith said, “If I get selected, that would be good.”