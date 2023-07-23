MagazineBuy Print



Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Athazane, Holder fall early; West Indies nine down against India

IND vs WI: Follow for all live action, score and highlights from Day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

Updated : Jul 23, 2023 19:48 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammate Virat KohliÂ the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzieÂ on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP07_22_2023_000286B)
India's Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammate Virat KohliÂ the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzieÂ on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP07_22_2023_000286B) | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN
India's Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammate Virat KohliÂ the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzieÂ on day three of their second cricket Test match at Queen's Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP07_22_2023_000286B) | Photo Credit: RICARDO MAZALAN

Welcome to Sportstar’s live score of day 4 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

  • July 23, 2023 19:40
    WI 252/8 in 114 overs

    Warrican and Roach hold off the Indian pacers for the time being.

    Warrican earns a boundary against Siraj with an inside edge which skid past Kishan.

  • July 23, 2023 19:28
    Siraj strikes again!

    Siraj and Mukesh continue to torment the West Indies tail.

    Alzarri Joseph survives thanks to an inside edge after he was given out LBW against Siraj. Meanwhile West Indies has gone past the follow-on mark.

    But Siraj has his man soon enough. Swings it in sharply and traps Joseph in front.

    Alzarri Joseph lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4 (12b 1x4 0x6)

  • July 23, 2023 19:13
    Siraj strikes!

    Siraj will operate with the second new ball from the other end. Gets considerable out swing, enough to draw an edge from Holder, which flies past point for a four.

    Siraj draws a mistake from Holder again. This time the edge is pouched Kishan. India gaining momentum.

    Jason Holder c †Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 15 (44b 2x4 0x6)

  • July 23, 2023 19:08
    India strikes early!

    Mukesh Kumar with the first over of the day. He swings one inside just enough to evade Athanaze’s bat. Strikes him on the pad and the umpire gives him out. West Indies reviews, but it eventually circles back to the umpire’s call.

    Alick Athanaze lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37 (115b 3x4 0x6)

  • July 23, 2023 19:01
    Port of Spain weather

  • July 23, 2023 18:42
    Ashwin’s unplayable delivery to dismiss Kraigg Brathwaite
  • July 23, 2023 18:33
    Smriti Mandhana on IND W vs BAN W series

    Smriti Mandhana bats for neutral umpires after controversy mars IND-W vs BAN-W third ODI

    Smriti Mandhana’s criticism of Bangladeshi umpires after third ODI tied. Harmanpreet Kaur broke the stumps in disgust, calling umpiring "pathetic". Mandhana hoped for neutral umpires, said Harmanpreet’s actions in heat of the moment.

  • July 23, 2023 18:30
    Playing XI

    West Indies

    Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

    India

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

  • July 23, 2023 18:28
    IND vs WI - Day 4
  • July 23, 2023 18:14
    Day 3 Match Report

    West Indies dragged its way to 229 for five against India on a day of attritional cricket, constantly interrupted by rain, with the run rate barely floating over two in the second Test on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

    Starting from an overnight score of 86 for one, West Indies captain Kraig Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie began with caution as they saw out the Indian bowlers in turn.

    McKenzie was the first to fall, after he edged a Mukesh Kumar length ball to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, to gift the debutant pacer his first international wicket. Soon after the left-hander’s dismissal, it began to rain, causing the first rain-enforced break of day.

    Brathwaite was patience personified as he played out 235 balls to get to his 75. Only an out-of-ordinary ball by Ravichandran Ashwin -- which drifted in like a frisbee and spun viciously to strike the stumps -- could put an end to the West Indian batter’s vigil.

  • July 23, 2023 18:09
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.



Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta


