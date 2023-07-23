Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Athazane, Holder fall early; West Indies nine down against India

Day 3 Match Report

West Indies dragged its way to 229 for five against India on a day of attritional cricket, constantly interrupted by rain, with the run rate barely floating over two in the second Test on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Starting from an overnight score of 86 for one, West Indies captain Kraig Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie began with caution as they saw out the Indian bowlers in turn.

F1rOGmDXoAA2SQB.jpeg

McKenzie was the first to fall, after he edged a Mukesh Kumar length ball to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, to gift the debutant pacer his first international wicket. Soon after the left-hander’s dismissal, it began to rain, causing the first rain-enforced break of day.

Brathwaite was patience personified as he played out 235 balls to get to his 75. Only an out-of-ordinary ball by Ravichandran Ashwin -- which drifted in like a frisbee and spun viciously to strike the stumps -- could put an end to the West Indian batter’s vigil.