MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs. WI,1st ODI: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the first ODI between India and West Indies on Thursday.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 10:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. 
India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.  | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the One-Day international.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar, Samson and Ishan in focus as India takes on West Indies in first ODI

PREDICTED XI
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar
West Indies
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales/Yannic Cariah
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Shai Hope (vc)
Batters:
Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman GIll
All-rounder:
Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
Bowlers:
Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 9
SQUADS
India
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
West indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live in India?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Rohit moves to ninth spot, Jaiswal makes huge gains
    PTI
  3. Women‘s World Cup 2023: Spain and Japan dominate with goals and quality before Group C showdown
    AP
  4. Ashes 2023, 5th Test Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  5. Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023, 5th Test Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  3. ENG vs AUS: Cummins adamant Ashes ‘not done’ yet for Australia
    AFP
  4. SL vs PAK: Shafique double century, Salman ton puts Pakistan on top against Sri Lanka
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs AUS: Stokes ready to end series on high after ‘emotionless’ draw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Rohit moves to ninth spot, Jaiswal makes huge gains
    PTI
  3. Women‘s World Cup 2023: Spain and Japan dominate with goals and quality before Group C showdown
    AP
  4. Ashes 2023, 5th Test Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
    AFP
  5. Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment