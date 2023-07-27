IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the One-Day international.

PREDICTED XI India Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar West Indies Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales/Yannic Cariah

Dream11 Predicted XI Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope (vc) Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman GIll All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: IND 7:4 WI Credits Left: 9

SQUADS India Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad West indies Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live in India?

The first ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.