India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Thursday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.
Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the One-Day international.
ALSO READ | Suryakumar, Samson and Ishan in focus as India takes on West Indies in first ODI
PREDICTED XI
India
West Indies
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Batters:
All-rounder:
Bowlers:
SQUADS
India
West indies
When and where to watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI live in India?
The first ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- ICC Test Rankings: Rohit moves to ninth spot, Jaiswal makes huge gains
- Women‘s World Cup 2023: Spain and Japan dominate with goals and quality before Group C showdown
- Ashes 2023, 5th Test Preview: Australia eager to end long wait for series win in England
- Bellingham off the mark as Real Madrid beats Man United
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE