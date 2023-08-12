India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida
Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.
WI VS IND 4TH T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
WEST INDIES
IND vs WI, 4th T20I Preview: India eyes series-levelling win, runs from openers
WI vs IND 4TH T20I DREAM11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
SQUADS
INDIA
WEST INDIES
When and where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I live in India?
The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027, leaves Tottenham
- Swiatek holds off Collins to line up Montreal semifinal with Pegula
- France’s Dembele signs five-year PSG deal, leaves Barcelona
- Women’s Open: Golfers Aditi, Diksha make the cut in a Major for first time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE