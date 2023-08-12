IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

WI VS IND 4TH T20I PREDICTED XI INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan. WEST INDIES Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

WI vs IND 4TH T20I DREAM11 Team WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma, Brandon King ALL ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers BOWLERS Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein Team composition: IND 5:6 WI Credits left: 10.5

SQUADS INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma. WEST INDIES Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I live in India?

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.