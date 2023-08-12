MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies on Saturday. 

Published : Aug 12, 2023 15:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India’s captain Hardik Pandya after third T20I.
West Indies’ captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India’s captain Hardik Pandya after third T20I. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies' captain Rovman Powell shakes hands with India's captain Hardik Pandya after third T20I.

India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

WI VS IND 4TH T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Avesh Khan.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

IND vs WI, 4th T20I Preview: India eyes series-levelling win, runs from openers

WI vs IND 4TH T20I DREAM11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell, Tilak Varma, Brandon King
ALL ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
BOWLERS
Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein
Team composition: IND 5:6 WI Credits left: 10.5
SQUADS
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I live in India?

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

India /

West Indies

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

