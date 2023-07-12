MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI head-to-head record in Tests: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats

IND vs WI 1st Test: Here is a look at the head-to-head numbers in Tests between India and West Indies ahead of the first test in Dominica.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 08:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma’s team India will open its WTC 2023-25 cycle with two Tests against West Indies.
Rohit Sharma's team India will open its WTC 2023-25 cycle with two Tests against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma’s team India will open its WTC 2023-25 cycle with two Tests against West Indies. | Photo Credit: AP

India kickstarts its campaign in the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match Test series in the West Indies.

The first Test is set to begin on July 12, 2023, at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica while the second Test is scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Let’s have a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the longest format of the game.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Total matches played - 98
West Indies wins - 30
India wins - 22
Drawn - 46
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN THE CARIBBEAN
Total matches played - 51
West Indies wins - 16
India wins - 9
Drawn - 26

Though the stats suggest that the West Indies has had the upper hand in Test matches against India, it has been unable to defeat India in a Test series since 2002.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - RECORD IN THE LAST FIVE MATCHES
2019 - West Indies vs India at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica - India won by 257 runs
2019- West Indies vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua - India won by 318 runs
2018 - India vs West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - India won by 10 wickets
2018 - India vs West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - India won by an innings and 272 runs
2016 - West Indies vs India at Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - Match Drawn
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - LAST FIVE SERIES RESULTS
2019 - India in West Indies - India won the two-match series 2-0
2018 - West Indies in India - India won the two-match series 2-0
2016 - India in West Indies - India won the four-match series 2-0
2013 - West Indies in India - India won the two-match series 2-0
2011 - West Indies in India - India won the three-match series 2-0

India vs West Indies in Test matches - Most runs

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for most runs scored in Test matches between India and the West Indies, scoring 2749 runs at 65.45. Clive Lloyd and Shivnarine Chanderpaul occupy second and third place respectively.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average
Sunil Gavaskar 27 48 2749 65.45
Clive Lloyd 28 44 2344 58.60
Shivnarine Chanderpaul 25 44 2171 63.85
Rahul Dravid 23 38 1978 63.80
Vivian Richards 28 41 1927 50.71

India vs West Indies in Test matches - Most wickets

Kapil Dev leads the charts for most wickets taken in Test matches between West Indies and India. He has 89 scalps to his name in 25 matches. Malcolm Marshall and Anil Kumble occupy second and third place respectively.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike Rate
Kapil Dev 25 89 24.89 52.12
Malcolm Marshall 17 76 21.98 46.14
Anil Kumble 17 74 29.78 63.41
S Venkataraghavan 23 68 39.47 96.17
Andy Roberts 14 67 21.70 45.22

