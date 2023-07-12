India kickstarts its campaign in the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match Test series in the West Indies.
The first Test is set to begin on July 12, 2023, at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica while the second Test is scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Let’s have a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the longest format of the game.
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN THE CARIBBEAN
Though the stats suggest that the West Indies has had the upper hand in Test matches against India, it has been unable to defeat India in a Test series since 2002.
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - RECORD IN THE LAST FIVE MATCHES
INDIA VS WEST INDIES - LAST FIVE SERIES RESULTS
India vs West Indies in Test matches - Most runs
Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for most runs scored in Test matches between India and the West Indies, scoring 2749 runs at 65.45. Clive Lloyd and Shivnarine Chanderpaul occupy second and third place respectively.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Sunil Gavaskar
|27
|48
|2749
|65.45
|Clive Lloyd
|28
|44
|2344
|58.60
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|25
|44
|2171
|63.85
|Rahul Dravid
|23
|38
|1978
|63.80
|Vivian Richards
|28
|41
|1927
|50.71
India vs West Indies in Test matches - Most wickets
Kapil Dev leads the charts for most wickets taken in Test matches between West Indies and India. He has 89 scalps to his name in 25 matches. Malcolm Marshall and Anil Kumble occupy second and third place respectively.
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Kapil Dev
|25
|89
|24.89
|52.12
|Malcolm Marshall
|17
|76
|21.98
|46.14
|Anil Kumble
|17
|74
|29.78
|63.41
|S Venkataraghavan
|23
|68
|39.47
|96.17
|Andy Roberts
|14
|67
|21.70
|45.22
Latest on Sportstar
- WI vs IND: New-look Indian pace attack to take shape in fresh WTC cycle
- IND vs WI head-to-head record in Tests: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats
- PGA Tour officials: No choice but to join LIV
- NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach’s challenges
- ‘King Kazu’ Miura, oldest pro football player, extends contract in Portugal aged 56
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE