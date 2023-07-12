IND vs WI head-to-head record in Tests: India vs West Indies most runs, wickets, stats

India kickstarts its campaign in the 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match Test series in the West Indies.

The first Test is set to begin on July 12, 2023, at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica while the second Test is scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

Let’s have a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams in the longest format of the game.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Total matches played - 98 West Indies wins - 30 India wins - 22 Drawn - 46

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN THE CARIBBEAN Total matches played - 51 West Indies wins - 16 India wins - 9 Drawn - 26

Though the stats suggest that the West Indies has had the upper hand in Test matches against India, it has been unable to defeat India in a Test series since 2002.

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - RECORD IN THE LAST FIVE MATCHES 2019 - West Indies vs India at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica - India won by 257 runs 2019- West Indies vs India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua - India won by 318 runs 2018 - India vs West Indies at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - India won by 10 wickets 2018 - India vs West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - India won by an innings and 272 runs 2016 - West Indies vs India at Queen’s Park Oval, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - Match Drawn

INDIA VS WEST INDIES - LAST FIVE SERIES RESULTS 2019 - India in West Indies - India won the two-match series 2-0 2018 - West Indies in India - India won the two-match series 2-0 2016 - India in West Indies - India won the four-match series 2-0 2013 - West Indies in India - India won the two-match series 2-0 2011 - West Indies in India - India won the three-match series 2-0

India vs West Indies in Test matches - Most runs

Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for most runs scored in Test matches between India and the West Indies, scoring 2749 runs at 65.45. Clive Lloyd and Shivnarine Chanderpaul occupy second and third place respectively.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Sunil Gavaskar 27 48 2749 65.45 Clive Lloyd 28 44 2344 58.60 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 25 44 2171 63.85 Rahul Dravid 23 38 1978 63.80 Vivian Richards 28 41 1927 50.71

India vs West Indies in Test matches - Most wickets

Kapil Dev leads the charts for most wickets taken in Test matches between West Indies and India. He has 89 scalps to his name in 25 matches. Malcolm Marshall and Anil Kumble occupy second and third place respectively.