IND vs WI: Team India starts training in Ahmedabad; Mayank Agarwal joins the squad

Members of the Indian cricket team started training at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday after their RT-PCR tests returned negative.

The three players - Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer - who tested positive for COVID-19, however, are still in isolation and are doubtful for the ODI series, which begins on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal, who was called up on Wednesday, has joined the squad. But he will only be available on the match day as his mandatory three-day quarantine has started. It is believed that the team management has kept Ishan Kishan in scheme of things for the ODIs.

A COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team on Wednesday as four players and three staff tested positive for the virus.