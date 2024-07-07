MagazineBuy Print

Sai Sudharsan makes debut during ZIM vs IND 2nd T20I

Sudharsan was named in India’s playing eleven for the second T20I against Zimbabwe in place of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 16:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sai Sudharsan in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sai Sudharsan made his Twenty20 International debut during the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.

The left-handed batter had made his international debut during a three-match One-Day International series in South Africa last year. He has played three ODIs so far, and has yet to make his Test debut.

Sudharsan was named in India’s playing eleven for the second game against Zimbabwe in place of left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

The Chennai-born batter is the fourth Indian making his T20I debut in the ongoing series. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel made their international debuts in the format on Saturday in India’s 13-run defeat.

The 22-year-old turned heads in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans. In 2024, he was GT’s leading run-scorer, with 527 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 141.28.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

