India A vs Bangladesh A Live Score Streaming Info, 2nd Unofficial Test: BAN A 52/2; Umesh, Mukesh strike

India A vs Bangladesh A, 2nd Unofficial Test, Sylhet, Dec 6-9: Get the live streaming info, live cricket score and updates between IND-A vs BAN-A.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 06 December, 2022 10:08 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara will be in action for India A against Bangladesh A in the second unofficial Test in Sylhet.

Cheteshwar Pujara will be in action for India A against Bangladesh A in the second unofficial Test in Sylhet. | Photo Credit: AP

India A will take on Bangladesh A in the second unofficial four-day Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from December 6-9.

Umesh, Mukesh make early inroads: India A opted to bowl first against Bangladesh A in the second unofficial Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Umesh Yadav provided an early breakthrough for his team by dismissing Shadman Islam, who was caught at second slip by Sarfaraz Khan. Bangladesh A lost an early wicket with just five runs on the board and Mukesh Kumar then delivered another blow for the home team by dismissing Mahmudul Hasan who was caught behind by KS Bharat. Opting to bowl first, the India A bowlers are making the most out of the conditions with Navdeep Saini also steaming in.  ,

Live Streaming Info

Where can I watch the India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd unofficial Test Live?

The 2nd unofficial four-day Test between India A and Bangladesh A will be streamed LIVE on the  Bangladesh Cricket: The Tigers YouTube channel.

At what time will the India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd unofficial Test begin?

The 2nd unofficial four-day Test between India A and Bangladesh A will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, December 6.

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd unofficial Test end?

The 2nd unofficial Test between India A and Bangladesh A will be played over four days and will end on December 10.

Squads:

India A Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Yash Dhull, Tilak Varma, Sarfaraz Khan, Upendra Yadav(w), Jayant Yadav, Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Rohan Kunnummal

Bangladesh A Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun(c), Jaker Ali(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Sumon Khan, Shadman Islam

