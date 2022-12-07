IND A vs BAN A Live Score Streaming Info, India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 2 Updates: IND A 11/0, BAN A 252 all out

India A takes on Bangladesh A in the second unofficial four-day Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from December 6-9. Follow Day 2 updates on Sportstar.

Mukesh steals Day 1 with six-wicket haul

Seamer Mukesh Kumar continued with his dream show in first-class cricket with career-best figures of 6/40 as India A dismissed Bangladesh A for 252 on the first day of the second ‘unofficial Test’.

Mukesh has been a revelation for India A team since he made his debut in the series against New Zealand A as he also got a five-for during that series.

He got good support from senior pacer Umesh Yadav (2/55 in 16 overs), who warmed up nicely for the two-Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram.

Off-spinner Jayant Yadav, who disappointed during the final day of the first ‘Test’ also took two wickets. At stumps, India A was 11 for no loss.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh A 1st Innings 252 in 80.5 overs (Shahadat Hossain 80, Jaker Ali 62, Mukesh Kumar 6/40, Umesh Yadav 2/55). India A 11/0 in 4 overs.