India A vs New Zealand A: Teams hope for uninterrupted action in final ‘Test’

After spending considerable time in the dugout at Hubballi, India ‘A’ and New Zealand ‘A’ will hope to immerse in uninterrupted action in the third and final unofficial Test which commences at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Rain played spoilsport in the second outing, leaving only 78.5 overs of play in the drawn match. The first unofficial Test, which was held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, also ended in a stalemate.

In the limited field time at Hubballi, captain Priyank Panchal and K.S. Bharat got among the runs. Fast bowler Shardul Thakur, who replaced an injured Prasidh Krishna, made a handy 26 and picked up one wicket in his 6.5 overs. The trio will look to build on their performances here.

The first encounter was a fruitful one for Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma. Opener Easwaran made 132, while number six Tilak recorded his maiden First-Class century. Patidar was the most impressive in his 256-ball 176. This trio, however, failed to deliver at Hubballi.

Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar will look to add to wickets tally, having picked up a five-for at Bengaluru. Fellow speedster Umran Malik was picked for the second game, but only got to bowl three overs. Spinners Rahul Chahar and Saurabh Kumar had it worse, as they were not called into action with the ball. Given that they have been unable to showcase their wares, Malik, Chahar and Saurabh can expect to get another go here.

In the single competed innings that New Zealand ‘A’ has enjoyed thus far on this tour, Joe Carter’s 197 in the opener has been the standout performance.