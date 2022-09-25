Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between India A and New Zealand from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

New Zealand A 64/2 (13 overs) Last Wicket: Dane Cleaver 6(19) ct Prithvi Shaw b R D Chahar Joe Carter (1*) Rachin Ravindra (38*) Rahul Chahar 2.0-0-14-0 Raj Bawa 2.0-0-7-0

NZ A 64/2 in 13 overs

Rahul Chahar to Dane Cleaver, OUT! Rahul wafts one in and Cleaver attempts to sweep but the ball flies off the top-edge to Prithvi Shaw at first slip.

NZ A 50/1 in 10 overs

Raj Angad Bawa into the attack. FIFTY up for New Zealand in 9.3 overs. Rachin Ravindra has been impressive in his stay at the crease so far. Two runs come from Bawa’s first over.

NZ A 48/1 in 9 overs

Rahul Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur. Rahul overpitches and Ravindra employs a fine sweep towards square leg for FOUR.

NZ A 32/1 in 6 overs

Umran Malik to Chad Bowes, OUT! Bowes slashes to Tilak Varma at backward point. Bowes goes for another aggressive shot after striking a couple of FOURs in the over and loses his wicket. This has been a refined Umran in action today and he has an early wicket to show for his performance.

NZ A 24/0 in 5 overs

Shardul drops short and Ravindra whacks the ball through mid-wicket for two FOURs.

NZ A 7/0 in 2 overs

Umran Malik from the opposite end. A sharp over from Umran as he hits the finer lines to cramp Bowes. He completes a maiden.

NZ A 7/0 in 1 over

Shardul begins with a wide down leg and strays to the pads once again and the ball clips the pads and slides towards fine leg for two runs. Shardul overpitches and Bowes drives through extra cover for FOUR.

9:00AM IST

The India A team takes the field as Chad Bowes and Rachin Ravindra open for NZ. Shardul Thakur takes the new ball.

Playing XI

India A XI: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Tilak Varma, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik

New Zealand A XI: Rachin Ravindra, Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, Joe Carter, Robbie O’ Donnell (C), Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Logan Van Beek. Joe Walker, Jacob Duffy, Sean Solia

TOSS

TOSS: New Zealand A wins the toss and opts to bat

Toss coming up...

8:22AM IST

Head coach VVS Laxman looks on as Sanju Samson leads the talks in the Indian huddle. Laxman waits for Shaw and Patidar to join him for a round of slip-fielding practice.

8:17AM IST

A different surface will be used today. New Zealand crumbled inside the PowerPlay in the previous match with seamers Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Sen wreaking havoc with the new ball. Can they replicate the same today?

8:05AM IST

A good 10 minutes of chat in the New Zealand huddle before the players break away for the warm-ups. The Kiwis would have had a lot to ponder after a harrowing display with the bat in the first match.

PREVIEW

How India ODI team hopefuls fared against New Zealand A on Thursday?

India A beat New Zealand A by seven wickets in the first unofficial one-dayer at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

It was as close to a perfect performance as you could get - and even included captain Sanju Samson winning the toss and choosing to bowl.

Kuldeep Sen was on the recent Asia Cup tour with the national team as a net bowler. He took the new ball here with Shardul Thakur, who has slipped down the pecking order of selection for white-ball cricket, especially T20Is. He did not make India’s T20 World Cup squad for 2022 either.

But on Thursday, both players were front and centre of India’s attack on a pitch offering good bounce and plenty of pace. Shardul began by bowling a touch full, moving the ball with swing and seam. Meanwhile, Sen, with his extra pace, resorted to bowling short and back-of-a-length deliveries and was struck for two back-to-back fours by Chad Bowes, past point and backward point, when he erred in line.

But Shardul got rid of Bowes in the very next over - third of the innings - when he clean bowled him with one that swung in. Thakur has a natural outswinger that can test the outside edge of the right-hander, but he can also go wide on the crease and test the inside edge with the same ball.

And when there is steep bounce to be found, Thakur can bowl the surprise bouncer as well as Dane Cleaver found out when he mistimed a pull to Sen at fine leg. Thakur picked two wickets for seven runs in his first spell of four overs.

Sen, for his part, took a cue from his senior teammate and started pitching the ball slightly up. He was rewarded when he removed Joe Carter and captain Rachin Ravindra in the sixth over. Carter was trapped in front by one that skidded off the surface, and O’Donnell was caught behind.

However, pace sensation Umran Malik had a mixed game. The speed, as expected, was good, but he was guilty of either bowling too short or too full. However, he offered a glimpse of how dangerous he can be when he landed the yorkers with admirable accuracy and consistency in the 22nd over to bowl a maiden. Malik bowled seven overs for 27 and did not pick a wicket. (READ MORE)

Where can you watch and follow the India A vs New Zealand A second ODI?

The India A vs New Zealand A ODI series will not be telecast or streamed online. You can follow all the live updates from the venue through Sportstar’s live coverage and blogs.

Schedule of India A vs New Zealand A

1st ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 22

2nd ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 25, 9:00AM IST

3rd ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 27, 9:00AM IST