India A vs New Zealand A, ODI series: Squads, where to watch, timings

IND-A vs NZ-A: Here are all the updates on the squads, streaming info and schedule of the India A vs New Zealand A ODI series to be held in Chennai from September 22.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2022 20:32 IST
Sanju Samson will lead India A in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand A.

Sanju Samson will lead India A in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand A.

India A will take on New Zealand A in three One-Day matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 22.

Sanju Samson will lead the Indian team which hosts several promising players who are aiming to breach the national selection radar ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup at home.

Where can you watch and follow the India A vs New Zealand A ODI series?

The India A vs New Zealand A ODI series will not be telecast or streamed online. You can follow all the live updates from the venue through Sportstar’s live coverage and blogs.

Schedule of India A vs New Zealand A

1st ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 22, 9:00AM IST

2nd ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 25, 9:00AM IST

3rd ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 27, 9:00AM IST

India A vs New Zealand A squads
India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa
New Zealand A squad: Tom Bruce (c), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Cam Fletcher, Benjamin Lister, Robert O’Donell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker

