India A vs New Zealand A, ODI series: Squads, where to watch, timings

India A will take on New Zealand A in three One-Day matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 22.

Sanju Samson will lead the Indian team which hosts several promising players who are aiming to breach the national selection radar ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup at home.

Where can you watch and follow the India A vs New Zealand A ODI series?

The India A vs New Zealand A ODI series will not be telecast or streamed online. You can follow all the live updates from the venue through Sportstar’s live coverage and blogs.

Schedule of India A vs New Zealand A

1st ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 22, 9:00AM IST

2nd ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 25, 9:00AM IST

3rd ODI: IND A vs NZ A, Chennai - September 27, 9:00AM IST