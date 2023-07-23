India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: PAK A off to flying start

Key Updates
- July 23, 2023 14:28PAK 36/0
Spin brought into the attack by Yash Dhull. Abhishek Sharma to bowl the fifth over.
- July 23, 2023 14:22NBPAK 36/0 in 4 overs
Hangargekar to continue. One leg bye off Saim’s pad. Three runs from the fourth delivery. Farhan pulls and the deep square leg fielder fields the ball, fumbles it and then sends it back. The fumble allowed the third run.
NO BALL! Hangargekar gets the wicket of Saim but he’s overstepped. A free hit incoming for Pakistan A. No run from the extra delivery.
- July 23, 2023 14:176PAK 30/0 in 3 overs
Harshit Rana to bowl the third over. Sahibzada Farhan on strike for the first time today. Farhan taps a ball angling in to square leg and completes a quick single. Mix up! Saim’s drive is saved bby Suthar in the circle but Saim thinks of stealing a single. Sent back by his partner and manages to get back in time. A single with a trickle to third man.
SIX! Farhan joins the party. He reads the length early and tonks the ball down the ground.
- July 23, 2023 14:104PAK 22/0 in 2 overs
Rajvardhan Hangargekar from the other end. Saim on strike. Right on the money is Hangargekar. Keeps it outside off which Saim taps to point. Saim beaten on the second ball trying to cut. Saim walks out and looks to pull but misses the shot. Appeals for LBW as the ball struck the pads.
FOUR! Another pull shot by Saim. A different kind of pull, though. Keeps his head down as he hits it. He finds the fence, nonetheless.
5 WIDES for Pakistan A. The delivery is straying down leg and even Dhruv Jurel cannot get to it. The last two deliveries of the over are dot balls.
- July 23, 2023 14:036PAK 13/0 in 1 over
Ran to Saim. Starts with a WIDE down the leg side. Two dot balls next. Rana getting lateral movement away from left-handed Saim. Another WIDE in the over. That was not too far from getting an edge. Saim shuffles across but cannot connect the glance shot.
SIX! Saim pulls a short delivery pitching on the leg stump line. That’ll give him some confidence. FOUR! Rana changes to around the wicket and Saim drives it through covers.
A single off the final delivery. An expensive first over.
- July 23, 2023 14:02Off we go
Saim Ayub walks out with Sahibzada Farhan to begin the Pakistan A innings.
Harshit Rana to begin the bowling for India A.
- July 23, 2023 13:55Dhull and Co chase elusive title
India A has not won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup since 2013. It won inaugural edition and that is the only title in its bag. Today, Dhull and his boys, who’ve been on a marauding run so far, have a chance to add a second.
- July 23, 2023 13:49India A vs Pakistan A in Pool B match
This is, as most of our readers would already know, the second meeting between the two teams in this tournament. India A won the first game against Pakistan A.
India A had won the toss and put Pakistan A in to bat. The side could only manage 205 runs as Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked a five-wicket haul. Sai Sudharsan then scored a ton as India A romped home to an eight-wicket win.
- July 23, 2023 13:42India A unchanged
So India A sticking to the tried and tested combination it had used in the semifinal against Bangladesh A.
For Pakistan A, Mehran Mumtaz comes back in place of Amad Butt.
- July 23, 2023 13:39Playing XIs
INDIA A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
PAKISTAN A: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem
- July 23, 2023 13:34Toss Update
India A wins the toss and opts to field.
- July 23, 2023 13:28Captain Fantastic
Yash Dhull has been one of the top batters in the tournament. He proved his worth in the semifinal where he farmed strike and helped a struggling Indian innings cross 200 runs. It was his knock that ultimately proved game-changing, for which he was given the Player of the Match award.
- July 23, 2023 13:24The last time India A and Paksitan A played a final
The two heavyweights clashed in the 2013 Emerging Asia Cup final as well. Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bat. India A put on a show with the ball and bundled out its rival for only 159 runs. In response, India A got to the target inside 34 overs with a certain KL Rahul playing an unbeaten 93 run innings.
- July 23, 2023 13:13India A vs Pakistan A - Head to Head record in Emerging Asia Cup
India: 4 | Pakistan: 1
- July 23, 2023 13:07Preview
India A will be keen to assert its dominance in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament when it faces Pakistan A in a potentially high-voltage summit clash here on Sunday.
Generally, it is tough to pick a favourite in matches between India and Pakistan, but in this instance, the former stands out as the clear front-runner.
FULL PREVIEW:
- July 23, 2023 13:03SQUADS
INDIA A
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.
PAKISTAN A
Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.
Latest on Sportstar
- India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: PAK A off to flying start
- Satwik, Chirag win Korea Open after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Rian Ardianto
- Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
- Podcast: Wimbledon 2023 review - Of new champions and old debates
- They didn’t even try playing shots, Mhambrey on West Indies batters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE