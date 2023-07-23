MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: PAK A off to flying start

India A vs Pakistan A: Catch the live score and updates from the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated : Jul 23, 2023 14:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup final.
Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup final.
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup final.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final match at R. Premadasa in Colombo.

  • July 23, 2023 14:28
    PAK 36/0

    Spin brought into the attack by Yash Dhull. Abhishek Sharma to bowl the fifth over.

  • July 23, 2023 14:22
    NB
    PAK 36/0 in 4 overs

    Hangargekar to continue. One leg bye off Saim’s pad. Three runs from the fourth delivery. Farhan pulls and the deep square leg fielder fields the ball, fumbles it and then sends it back. The fumble allowed the third run.

    NO BALL! Hangargekar gets the wicket of Saim but he’s overstepped. A free hit incoming for Pakistan A. No run from the extra delivery.

  • July 23, 2023 14:17
    6
    PAK 30/0 in 3 overs

    Harshit Rana to bowl the third over. Sahibzada Farhan on strike for the first time today. Farhan taps a ball angling in to square leg and completes a quick single. Mix up! Saim’s drive is saved bby Suthar in the circle but Saim thinks of stealing a single. Sent back by his partner and manages to get back in time. A single with a trickle to third man.

    SIX! Farhan joins the party. He reads the length early and tonks the ball down the ground.

  • July 23, 2023 14:10
    4
    PAK 22/0 in 2 overs

    Rajvardhan Hangargekar from the other end. Saim on strike. Right on the money is Hangargekar. Keeps it outside off which Saim taps to point. Saim beaten on the second ball trying to cut. Saim walks out and looks to pull but misses the shot. Appeals for LBW as the ball struck the pads.

    FOUR! Another pull shot by Saim. A different kind of pull, though. Keeps his head down as he hits it. He finds the fence, nonetheless.

    5 WIDES for Pakistan A. The delivery is straying down leg and even Dhruv Jurel cannot get to it. The last two deliveries of the over are dot balls.

  • July 23, 2023 14:03
    6
    PAK 13/0 in 1 over

    Ran to Saim. Starts with a WIDE down the leg side. Two dot balls next. Rana getting lateral movement away from left-handed Saim. Another WIDE in the over. That was not too far from getting an edge. Saim shuffles across but cannot connect the glance shot.

    SIX! Saim pulls a short delivery pitching on the leg stump line. That’ll give him some confidence. FOUR! Rana changes to around the wicket and Saim drives it through covers.

    A single off the final delivery. An expensive first over.

  • July 23, 2023 14:02
    Off we go

    Saim Ayub walks out with Sahibzada Farhan to begin the Pakistan A innings.

    Harshit Rana to begin the bowling for India A.

  • July 23, 2023 13:55
    Dhull and Co chase elusive title

    India A has not won the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup since 2013. It won inaugural edition and that is the only title in its bag. Today, Dhull and his boys, who’ve been on a marauding run so far, have a chance to add a second.

  • July 23, 2023 13:49
    India A vs Pakistan A in Pool B match

    This is, as most of our readers would already know, the second meeting between the two teams in this tournament. India A won the first game against Pakistan A.

    India A had won the toss and put Pakistan A in to bat. The side could only manage 205 runs as Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked a five-wicket haul. Sai Sudharsan then scored a ton as India A romped home to an eight-wicket win.

  • July 23, 2023 13:42
    India A unchanged

    So India A sticking to the tried and tested combination it had used in the semifinal against Bangladesh A.

    For Pakistan A, Mehran Mumtaz comes back in place of Amad Butt.

  • July 23, 2023 13:39
    Playing XIs

    INDIA A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya

    PAKISTAN A: Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

  • July 23, 2023 13:34
    Toss Update

    India A wins the toss and opts to field.

  • July 23, 2023 13:28
    Captain Fantastic

    Yash Dhull has been one of the top batters in the tournament. He proved his worth in the semifinal where he farmed strike and helped a struggling Indian innings cross 200 runs. It was his knock that ultimately proved game-changing, for which he was given the Player of the Match award.

  • July 23, 2023 13:24
    The last time India A and Paksitan A played a final

    The two heavyweights clashed in the 2013 Emerging Asia Cup final as well. Pakistan A won the toss and opted to bat. India A put on a show with the ball and bundled out its rival for only 159 runs. In response, India A got to the target inside 34 overs with a certain KL Rahul playing an unbeaten 93 run innings.

  • July 23, 2023 13:13
    India A vs Pakistan A - Head to Head record in Emerging Asia Cup

    India: 4 | Pakistan: 1

  • July 23, 2023 13:07
    Preview

    India A will be keen to assert its dominance in the Emerging Asia Cup tournament when it faces Pakistan A in a potentially high-voltage summit clash here on Sunday.

    Generally, it is tough to pick a favourite in matches between India and Pakistan, but in this instance, the former stands out as the clear front-runner.

    FULL PREVIEW:

    ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: India A starts as firm favourite against Pakistan A in final

  • July 23, 2023 13:03
    SQUADS

    INDIA A

    Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

    PAKISTAN A

    Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: PAK A off to flying start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Satwik, Chirag win Korea Open after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Rian Ardianto
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Podcast: Wimbledon 2023 review - Of new champions and old debates
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. They didn’t even try playing shots, Mhambrey on West Indies batters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. They didn’t even try playing shots, Mhambrey on West Indies batters
    PTI
  2. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: PAK A off to flying start
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH | Shreyanka Patil looks back on fangirl moment with Virat Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: PAK A off to flying start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Satwik, Chirag win Korea Open after beating top seeds Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Rian Ardianto
    Team Sportstar
  3. Aiming for more at Asian Games: IOA at crossroads to send more teams from India to Hangzhou 2022
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Podcast: Wimbledon 2023 review - Of new champions and old debates
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. They didn’t even try playing shots, Mhambrey on West Indies batters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment