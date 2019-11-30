Cricket Cricket Afghanistan U-19 team stuns India in Youth ODI India under-19s lost a closely-fought match by two wickets to the Afghanistan under-19 team but won the five-match series 3-2. PTI LUCKNOW 30 November, 2019 21:54 IST While it lost the final ODI, the India under-19 team won the five-match series 3-2. (representative image) - REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE PTI LUCKNOW 30 November, 2019 21:54 IST Afghanistan’s U-19 team produced a disciplined effort to script a stunning two-wicket victory over India in a low-scoring fifth Youth ODI here on Saturday.The five-match series, though, ended 3-2 in favour of host India.Batting first after winning the toss, India was bowled out for 157 in 49.3 overs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground.Read: 'Afghanistan needs to understand the dynamics of Test cricket'Vikrant Bhadoriya made 29 and Kumar Kushagra scored 24 for the home team. Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler for the visitors, picking 3/39, while there were two wickets apiece for Abid Mohammadi and Shafiqullah Ghafari.In reply, Afghanistan managed to reach the target of 158 in 47.3 overs, with Asif Musazai top-scoring with 42 off 77 balls.For India U-19, Manav Suthar picked up 3/32 in 7.2 overs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.