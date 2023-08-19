MagazineBuy Print

India Asia Cup 2023 squad selection on August 21: Rahul, Iyer, backups in focus

With limited matches in the offing before the World Cup, it will be interesting to see if India opts for a 15-member squad or plan to rotate its players with an extended squad in the Asia Cup.

Published : Aug 19, 2023

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are expected to the attend India’s Asia Cup squad selection meeting on Monday.
infoIcon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s senior selection committee will meet in New Delhi on Monday to pick the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament, starting August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Captain Rohit Sharma is set to attend the selection meeting headed by Ajit Agarkar. It is understood that head coach Rahul Dravid has also been asked to attend the meeting.

Co-host Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal have already announced their squads for the continental event which will be played in the 50-over format this time, ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19.

India’s squad selection has been delayed due to the multiple injury concerns within its ranks. Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are charting their ways back from long injury layoffs.

While Bumrah and Prasidh returned to competitive action during India’s first T20I against Ireland on Friday, Rahul and Iyer are still sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to regain full fitness.

Meanwhile, their backups in the setup - Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson - have failed to latch onto their respective opportunities in the format. Their lacklustre performances have also paved the way for discussions around young southpaw Tilak Varma, who made a promising start to his T20I career during the recently-concluded series in West Indies. With limited matches in the offing before the World Cup, it will be interesting to see if India opts for a 15-member squad or plan to rotate its players with an extended squad.

The Asian Cricket Council has allowed 17-member squads for Asia Cup - Pakistan and Bangladesh have picked 17-member teams.

Post the Asia Cup, India will feature in three ODIs against Australia at home before meeting in their opening fixture of the World Cup on October 8 in Chennai.

