Top five India vs Australia ODIs

With India facing Australia in a three-match ODI series from January 14, we revisit five memorable matches between these teams from the past.

India beats Ricky Ponting-led Australia to march into WC semifinal

In a match filled with many twists and turns, India prevailed by five wickets thanks to an unbeaten 74-run partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina to set up a semifinal clash with Pakistan in Mohali.

Chasing 261 for victory, India found itself under pressure when Brett Lee dismissed captain M.S. Dhoni, but Yuvraj and Raina played with composure to help complete the chase.

Ponting had led Australia to 260 for six with a century but it was ultimately in vain as half-centuries from Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj helped India chase down the target against an Australian attack comprising Lee, Mitchell Johnson, Shaun Tait among others.

Read: When pacer Karsan Ghavri turned spinner to dictate England's collapse

Sachin Tendulkar's 175 in vain as Australia denies India at the death

The game saw Shaun Marsh score 112 after being dropped twice, while Shane Watson (93), Cameron White (58) and Ricky Ponting (45) made substantial contributions to help Australia post 351 on a good batting pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Tendulkar led India's reply with a knock of 175, during the course of which he also completed 17,000 one-day international runs. It was, however, in a losing cause as India suffered a lower-order collapse to lose the match by three runs.

Dhoni-Hardik Pandya rescue act sets up India win

Australia had managed to reduce India to 87 for five at Chepauk, but Dhoni (79) and Hardik (83) were involved in India’s first century partnership for the sixth wicket against Australia in ODIs, helping the team recover from a precarious situation and post 281 for seven. Quite a few records were also created in the game.

Dhoni became the fourth Indian player to score a hundred International fifties, while Hardik also eclipsed his previous highest ODI score of 76 against Pakistan. The Baroda all-rounder was awarded the Player of the match as India won by 26 runs by DLS method after inclement weather had turned it into a 21-overs-a-side match, setting Australia a target of 164.

Rohit Sharma becomes the third batsman to score ODI double-hundred

Rohit smashed a 158-ball 209 that laid the foundation for India's 383 for six in 50 overs batting first. He also surpassed Shane Watson's record of 15 sixes in a one-day international by hitting 16 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In reply, Australia's James Faulkner kept his team in hunt with a 73-ball 116 runs but the visitor still fell short by 57 runs on Diwali day in 2013.

Virat Kohli's fastest ODI century sets up India's 360 chase

On a batting-friendly pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Australia had amassed 359 batting first thanks to an unbeaten 50-ball 92 from George Bailey. It seemed a stiff task for India at the innings break.

But India replicated Australia's batting performance and centuries from Rohit Sharma and Kohli after a quickfire 95 from Shikhar Dhawan help the home team complete a nine-wicket victory. Kohli made a 52-ball century that remains the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian to date.