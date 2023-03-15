Cricket

Hardik-led India gears up for first ODI against Australia

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 15 March, 2023 17:03 IST
With Rohit Sharma unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments, Hardik Pandya will be leading the team.

With Rohit Sharma unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments, Hardik Pandya will be leading the team.

Overcast skies and hazy weather welcomed the Indian team as it hit the ground on Wednesday afternoon for a training session ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.

One of the floodlights had to be turned on as about seven to eight players - under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey - sweated it out in the optional session.

With Rohit Sharma unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments, Hardik Pandya will be leading the team and he spent quite a while in the nets, while discussing a thing or two with the support staff.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja - who were part of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad - skipped the training, along with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Shreyas Iyer, who complained of lower-back pain on the second day of the Ahmedabad Test, has been ruled out of the ODI series, and in his absence, the batting department will rely heavily on Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who had a long session. The selectors are unlikely to name a replacement for Iyer for now.

This will be the fifth time that India and Australia will clash at the Wankhede Stadium, out of which the Aussies won on three occasions - the last being a convincing win in January, 2020.

On a surface that appears to be flat, the batters would have the edge, but the bowlers from both the teams, would be hoping to make some early inroads. While Axar Patel was missing out on action, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled to Suryakumar and Ishan

1st ODI SQUADS
India: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

