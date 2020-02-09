LIVE India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, U-19 World Cup final

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Top run-scorers Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) - 312 runs in 5 matches Mahmudul Hasan Joy - 176 runs in 5 matches Tanzid Hasan - 149 in 5 matches Divyaansha Saxena (IND) - 148 in 4 matches Shahadat Hossain (BAN) - 130 runs in 5 matches Top wicket-takers Ravi Bishnoi (IND) - 13 wickets in 5 matches Rakibul Hasan (BAN) - 11 wickets in 5 matches Kartik Tyagi (IND) - 11 wickets in 5 matches Shoriful Islam (BAN) - 7 wickets in 5 matches Akash Singh (IND) - 7 wickets in 5 matches

Defending champion India is overwhelming favourite to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title here on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timer Bangladesh in an all-Asian final.

If the India squad for the 2018 edition had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have expectedly gone on to play for the senior team, the exploits of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition have made them overnight stars.

Bangladesh, too, has reaped the benefits of meticulous planning since its quarterfinal loss at the 2018 edition.

READ | India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup final: Head-to-head record

Though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side got the better of it in the tri-series in England and Asia Cup last year, Bangladesh has always come up with a fight and fielding coach Sharma expects it would be no different on Sunday. Read the full preview here.

Here's India's road to the semifinal. India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 19 2020: India U19 won by 90 runs India U19 vs Japan U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 21 2020: India U19 won by 10 wickets (with 271 balls remaining) India U19 vs NZ U19, at Bloemfontein, Jan 24 2020: India U19 won by 44 runs (D/L method) India U19 vs Australia U19, at Potchefstroom, Super League Quarterfinal 1, Jan 28 2020: India U19 won by 74 runs India U19 vs Pakistan U19, at Potchefstroom, Semifinal 1, Feb 4 2020: India U19 won by 10 wickets Here's Bangladesh's road to the semifinal. Bangladesh U19 vs Zimbabwe U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 18 2020: Bangladesh U19 won by 9 wickets (64 balls remaining) (D/L method) Bangladesh U19 vs Scotland U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 21 2020: Bangladesh U19 won by 7 wickets (200 balls remaining) Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 24 2020: No result Bangladesh U19 vs South Africa U19, at Potchefstroom, Jan 30 2020: Bangladesh U19 won by 104 runs Bangladesh U19 vs New Zealand U19, at Potchefstroom, Feb 6 2020: Bangladesh U19 won by 6 wickets (35 balls remaining)

