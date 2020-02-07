India vs Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup final: Head-to-head record

India takes on Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 cricket World Cup on Sunday as it bid to retain its title.

The rivalry between the boys' U-19 team has been one-sided since they first met in 2000 in the biennial tournament.

The team have faced each other 23 times with the Indian colts dominating their counterparts on 18 occasions, while the Tigers have won just thrice. Two contests where washed out.

Their match-up on Sunday will be the fourth meeting in the World Cup, where India has a 3-1 head-to-head advantage.

Bangladesh's most recent win over India came in 2019 while Paras Mhambrey's boys beat them in the final of the 2019 Asia Cup in September.

Can Bangladesh upset India against the odds in the title-decider?