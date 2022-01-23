U-19 WC: India hammers Uganda, tops group

Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa smashed centuries as India beat Uganda by 326 runs to top Group B in the U-19 World Cup.

The victory on Saturday was India’s largest win in all U-19 World Cups, and it was its third win in as many games, after the defeat of South Africa and Ireland.

Put into bat at the picturesque Brian Lara stadium, India accumulated a mammoth total of 405 for 5, the highest total in the tournament. Bawa scored an unbeaten 162 n.o. (108b) and opener Raghuvanshi scored 144 (120b). Uganda was then bundled out for 79 in 19.4 overs.

India’s highest score in all U-19 World Cups remains 425 which it scored against Scotland in 2004, while Australia holds the world record score of 480 for six against Kenya in 2002. Bawa’s score is now the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the U-19 World Cup as he surpassed flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored an unbeaten 155 against Scotland in 2004.

India next plays its quarterfinal contest against Bangladesh, allowing its COVID-19 infected players, including skipper Yash Dhull, enough time to recover.

Stand-in-captain and left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu (4 for 19) was the chief wicket-taker for India.