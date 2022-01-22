ICC U19 World Cup: Raj Angad breaks Shikhar Dhawan's record for highest score by an Indian

India's Raj Angad Bawa recorded the highest score by an Indian in Under-19 World Cup history during the side's final group game against Uganda on Saturday.

Raj Angad eclipsed the record held by current India opener Shikhar Dhawan during his sizzling run in the 2004 edition, where he scored 155* against Bangladesh.

The 19-year-old from Chandigarh reached the milestone in the 49th over of the Indian innings, after decimating the bowlers to notch up his maiden Youth ODI ton.

He finished unbeaten on 162 off 108 deliveries with 14 fours and eight sixes as India posted a mammoth 405/5 in 50 overs - its second-highest total ever in the tournament and the fifth-highest overalll.

Earlier in the innings, India opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi led the attack with a scintillating 144 off 120 deliveries - the third-highest score by an India in the tournament behind teammate Raj and Dhawan.

Raj Angad has featured in seven Youth ODIs to date and has record 308 runs to his tally with an average of 77.