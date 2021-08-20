Cricket Cricket England vs India in 1971: 50 years of the historic Oval Test, Day 2 A steady and persistent drizzle since morning had washed out the pre-Lunch play when India was to begin its reply to England's first innings total of 355. Agencies 20 August, 2021 09:46 IST Ajit Wadekar and Dilip Sardesai on their way to the crease with England cricketers behind at The Oval. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Agencies 20 August, 2021 09:46 IST Rain prevented any play on the second day of the deciding third cricket Test between India and England at the Oval. Rain began falling three hours before the scheduled start and continued throughout the day. A steady and persistent drizzle since morning had washed out the pre-Lunch play when India was to begin its reply to England's first innings total of 355.READ| Sunil Gavaskar on the joy of India's 1971 Test series win over England READ| Fletcher remembers Wadekar as ‘a genuine, nice man’ READ | England vs India in 1971: 50 years of the historic Oval Test, Day 1 The day's play was officially abandoned an hour after lunch. This is the third successive time that rains have interrupted the proceedings in the Test series between the two teams. This first appeared in The Hindu on August 21, 1971 Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :