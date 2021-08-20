England vs India in 1971: 50 years of the historic Oval Test, Day 2

Rain prevented any play on the second day of the deciding third cricket Test between India and England at the Oval.



Rain began falling three hours before the scheduled start and continued throughout the day. A steady and persistent drizzle since morning had washed out the pre-Lunch play when India was to begin its reply to England's first innings total of 355.



The day's play was officially abandoned an hour after lunch. This is the third successive time that rains have interrupted the proceedings in the Test series between the two teams.

This first appeared in The Hindu on August 21, 1971