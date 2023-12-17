MagazineBuy Print

India’s KL Rahul happy to be flexible in Tests, T20Is

KL Rahul said he is willing to bat in the middle order and keep wicket across formats as he looks to cement a role in India’s Test and Twenty20 International squads.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 10:24 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of KL Rahul.
File image of KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: PTI
File image of KL Rahul. | Photo Credit: PTI

KL Rahul said he is willing to bat in the middle order and keep wicket across formats as he looks to cement a role in India’s Test and Twenty20 International squads.

Rahul last played a Test match in February, in which he was an opener, but after his return from an injury layoff in September, the 31-year-old played as a wicketkeeper-batsman for India in their one-day international Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns.

“I would be happy to take up that role even in the Test matches,” Rahul told reporters on Friday, ahead of India’s first ODI match against South Africa in Johannesburg.

ALSO READ | Menaria credits HCA for 365 days of cricket, says Rajasthan statement on injury was a ‘mental trauma’

“I’ve always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I’m happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that’s the role the team sees me in, I’m happy to do that.”

With the T20 World Cup taking place next year, Rahul said he would also be open to reprising the role in the shortest format.

“I want to play for the country, I want to play as many games as I can.

“It’s a cliched line, but as you play more, you understand when it’s a team game, no position is yours. You have to be able to perform whatever the team requires. You have to be flexible, and adjust and do your best for the team.”

Rahul will captain India in its three ODI matches against South Africa over Dec. 17-21. The series will be followed by two Test matches, the first beginning on Dec. 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan. 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

