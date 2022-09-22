Toss: England Legends opt to bowl

Naman Ojha and Sachin Tendulkar are set and it will be Ojha who will face Chris Tremlett. Here we go!

Playing XI

India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Ian Bell(c), Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Rikki Clarke, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stuart Meaker, Stephen Parry, Jade Dernbach, James Tindall

India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar, will face England Legends at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun in the Road Safety World Series.

India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Series 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND v ENG Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be live streamed on the Voot and JioTV apps.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND v ENG Road Safety Series 2022 match?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be telecast on the Sports18, Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits in India.

At what time will the IND v ENG Road Safety Series 2022 match start in India?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND v ENG Road Safety Series match be played?

The India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Series 2022 match will be played in Dehradun.

What are the squads for India Legends vs England Legends Road Safety Series match?

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ravi Gaikwad, Vinay Kumar, Rajesh Pawar, S Badrinath, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh

England Legends Squad: Phil Mustard(w), Mal Loye, Ian Bell(c), Darren Maddy, Rikki Clarke, Dimitri Mascarenhas, James Tindall, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Stephen Parry, Jade Dernbach, Stuart Meaker, Nick Compton, Darren Stevens, Tim Ambrose