Duleep Trophy final LIVE score and updates, West Zone vs South Zone Day 3: WZ 129/1, leads by 73 runs after Jaiswal’s fifty

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. This is Abhishek Saini, bringing you all the updates.

And the players are back on the field for the second session. Sai Kishore with the ball and Jaiswal on strike.

Lunch Update - West Zone 129/1 in 30 overs: Rahane ends the first session with a flick of Gowtham. Would have gotten three runs but poor fielding from Mayank gets him four. Yashasvi and Panchal got the West Zone innings off to a flier with their 100-run partnership. South is attacking with spinners from both ends hoping for the odd ball to surprise with bounce. Rahane and Jaiswal have fared well so far. Will be back in 40 minutes to see how the pair continues in the second session.

West Zone 120/1 in 27 overs: Another punch of the backfoot by Rahane for three runs. Gowtham’s delivery bounces sharply off good length and Rahane is caught on the backfoot. The ball even gets an inside edge and loops up in the air but Manish Pandey fails to dive forward in time and collect the catch. A couple of front-foot defence by Rahane in the next over.

West Zone 114/1 in 24 overs: Sai Kishore gets rid of Panchal. Panchal is fresh off a sweep shot off the previous ball when he pulls the ball off his back foot. Krishnappa Gowtham leaps to his left and gets the catch. Panchal dismissed for 40. Rahane is welcomed with a delivery that jumps off a good length. He then gets a short and wide offering which he places through the cover-point region for three runs.

West Zone 106/0 in 23 overs: Sai Kishore’s delivery takes off from a good length. It surprises the batter, beats the keeper and runs down to the boundary for four byes. Some hope for bowlers. Panchal and Jaiswal bring up their 100-run partnership. A perfect start for West Zone. Another cut by Jaiswal gives him four runs in Gowtham’s over. Bhui drops another edge. Jaiswal gets another reprieve.

West Zone 90/0 in 18 overs: Sai Kishore is finally bowling for Southg Zone. Panchal plays a paddle sweep off the left-arm bowler to pick six runs. Jaiswal steps out and tonks the ball for a six over long off to bring up his fifty. The Mumbai batter keeps growing in confidence. He reaches the landmark in just 56 balls. A chance for South Zone goes begging. Jaiswal tries another on of his late cuts but gets a thick edge which hits wicket keeper Bhui on his arm. A false shot by Jaiswal in the same over. The first one in this innings.

West Zone 78/0 in 16 overs: Even in phases where boundaries dry up, the West Zone batters keep the scoreboard running with quick singles. Jaiswal plays a late cut to bring up four more runs and near his 50. Sai Kishore, easily South’s best bowler, has still not been brought on.

West Zone 68/0 in 14 overs: Jaiswal slashes yet again and gets four runs. He gets an edge but the backward point fielder has no chance to collect the delivery. This takes West Zone’s sore to 59 and gets them into a lead. Panchal uses his feet to perfection and places the ball towards long on boundary for four runs.

West Zone 54/0 in 10 overs: Another no ball bowled by South Zone. This time it’s Ravi Teja. Panchal looks comfortable on the crease and faces no trouble against the medium-pace of Ravi Teja except for one delivery that just holds its line and beats the outside edge. South Zone has placed a deep point fielder to defend against Jaiswal’s aggressive cut shots. Indrajith., at leg slip, drops Panchal after a Gowtham delivery bounces high and just takes an edge on its way past the batter. Indrajith is late to react and misses the catch.

West Zone 51/0 in 8 overs: Ravi Teja replaces Basil Thampi. The Hyderabad player is lot more disciplined with his line. Gowtham is also introduced after pacers have lacked any potency at all. Panchal steps out on the first ball and tonks the ball on the on side. Lands just wide of Ravi Teja in the deep who misfields and gifts a boundary. Jaiswal then sweeps to complete three runs. The deficit is 6 runs now.

West Zone 36/0 in 5 overs: Jaiswal flashes at another delivery. This one does not quite have the same width as the previous ones. He is lucky and gets an edge that flies over the slips for four runs. To make matters worse, Thampi bowls a no ball. Thampi continues to get a beating. He strays on the leg side and Panchal flicks the ball past square leg for another boundary. Thampi has given away 33 runs in his three overs.

West Zone 22/0 in 4 overs: Jaiswal has made his intentions clear. The southpaw smashes three boundaries off Basil Thampi’s second over. First through covers, then through the point region and the last one through the mid wicket region. Sublime. Stephen is better with his line and length and gives away just one run in the next over.

West Zone 6/0 in 1 over: An eventful first over by Basil Thampi. Jsiswal attempts an audacious cut off the first ball which falls just short of Sai Kishore at point. Panchal then gets an inside edge which narrowly misses the stumps. Jaiswal then stamps his authority with a glorious drive through covers.

Yashavi Jaiswala and Priyank Panchal take the crease for West Zone.

SOUTH ZONE - 1ST INNINGS

South Zone 327 all out in 83.1 overs: Chintan Gaja dismisses Ravi Teja and the South Zone innings comes to an end. The ball is pitched full and Ravi Teja tries to heave it on the on side. Ajinkya Rahane is stationed at short mid wicket and collects the ball that was coming straight to him. The team lead is 57 runs. We have a mouth watering contest in front of us.

South Zone 327/9 in 82.3 overs: Unadkat gets the ninth! Basil Thampi is trapped leg before wicket off an inswinging delivery. Another rough call for South Zone, as Thampi was on his toes and the ball seemed to be going over the stumps.

South Zone 327/8 in 82 overs: Chintan Gaja moves the ball back in to the left handed Sai Kishore. Though, the ball thudded him in line of the wickets, he was way down the wicket and the ball would have missed the stumps. The very next delivery, he wraps Sai Kishore on the pads again as his head falls over on his off side. This time Nikhil Patwardhan raises his finger to hand West Zone an eight scalp. Replays show that the ball pitched outside the line of the stumps. Ravi Teja manages two boundaries in the last two deliveries of the day’s first over.

Umpires Nikhil Patwardhan and Navdeep Singh walk out to the middle. They are closely followed by South Zone batters Sai Kishore and Gowtham as Ajinkya Rahane lays out instructions for his side in the team huddle. Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final is underway. Chintan Gaja to start the proceedings for West Zone.

South Zone 318/7 in 81 overs. Leads by 48 runs. Just when West Zone thought it was back in the contest, after a magnificent spell from Unadkat after Tea on Day 2, Ravi Teja and Krishnappa Gowtham broke their hopes with a 62-run partnership for the seventh wicket. This helped South Zone to take significant first innings lead. As Day 3, the moving day of a test match, begins, West Zone will rely on their pace trio to fetch wickets with the second new ball that is just one over old. Live action coming your way soon.

WZ XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyank Panchal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Atit Sheth, Shams Mulani, Het Patel (wk), Tanush Kotian, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja

SZ XI: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal, Baba Indrajith, Hanuma Vihari (c), Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Basil Thampi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Cheepurapalli Stephen

Baba Indrajith’s (118, 125b, 14x4) breezy ton and R. Sai Kishore’s five for 86 ensured South Zone had its nose in front on the second day of the Duleep Trophy final at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Thursday.

When West Zone thought it had a foot in the door, with South Zone losing six for 243, Krishnappa Gowtham’s (43, 55b, 3x4, 3x6) lusty blows took his team to 318 for seven and stretched its first-innings lead to 48.

On a wicket which continued to assist both pacers and spinners, Indrajith’s well-paced hundred was a throwback to his three triple-digit scores during Ranji Trophy 2021-22 where he plundered 396 runs at a strike rate of 76.74.

His punching of the bat on reaching his 112-ball hundred came as an aberration in an innings compiled with restrained aggression. He pounced on the fuller lengths of both pacers and spinners, pulled with disdain and was busy with his feet, stealing runs behind square on the off-side with impeccable timing.

Indrajith found momentum from the get-go despite South Zone struggling at 40 for two. His fluent shot-making coupled with Hanuma Vihari’s stodgy knock had restored normalcy by lunch before the skipper became the third victim of the pacers’ attacking lengths.

Atit Sheth pitched it full and shaped the ball into Vihari to rap him on the pads after getting one to tail away late and square up Mayank Agarwal, who edged behind poking outside off.

Jaydev Unadkat, with his around the wicket angle, induced Rohan Kunnummal’s outside edge to remove both openers.

However, Indrajith and Manish Pandey (48, 69b, 4x4, 2x6) ensured it would be long before West Zone had something to cheer about. The duo took a shine to the spinners in a stand 105-run partnership off 127 balls to deflate West Zone in the second session.

Pandey, after a brief with the in-swinging delivery, set the wheels in motion with two consecutive fours off Tanush Kotian – a biff down the ground and a cover-drive. Pandey wasn’t finished and when Kotian came around the wicket.

He played against the turn and smacked the off-spinner for an inside-out six and four, over covers. Indrajith flexed his muscles too, slicing behind point and pulling Shams Mulani to the midwicket boundary for two successive fours.

By the end of the onslaught, Kotian and Mulani had conceded 109 runs in 19 overs between them.

However, Kotian had the last laugh when he came back over the wicket and castled Pandey with the traditional off-spinner.

In the first over after the tea break, Indrajith strayed from his methods to his peril. After driving two identical Unadkat half-volleys through covers for boundaries, Indrajith was caught playing away from the body and chipped an easy catch to the cover fielder with the length slightly shorter on this occasion.

Unadkat had his third with Ricky Bhui prodding outside off and edging in the slip cordon while Sheth curtailed Gowtham’s pugnacious knock as West Zone pacers accounted for six wickets.

Earlier in the day, Het Patel was denied a well-deserved hundred when he got a top-edge while pulling a R Sai Kishore delivery that bounced awkwardly. Kishore soon had his fifer with the wicket of Chintan Gaja while Unadkat, dropped on 45 by Agarwal, was left unbeaten on 47 with West Zone adding 20 runs to its overnight score.

The Duleep Trophy final between West Zone and South Zone will be broadcast by the Star Sports Network from 9:30 AM IST on September 21. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app.