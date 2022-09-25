India broke Pakistan’s record for the most T20I wins in a calendar year when it beat Australia by six wickets to seal the three-match series 2-1 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The win marked India’s 21st T20I win in 2022 from 28 matches. It put Rohit Sharma’s side ahead of Pakistan’s record of 20 wins in 2021.

The record-breaking win was achieved after impressive performances from Virat Kohli (63), Suryakumar Yadav (69) and Axar Patel (3/33).

India has had four captains in T20s this year with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant leading the side.

The win marked Rohit’s 33rd win as India’s T20I captain, putting him ahead of Kohli. MS Dhoni leads the list among Indians with 41 wins.

On Friday, Rohit led India’s 91-run chase against Australia with an unbeaten 46 to level the three-match series 1-1.

Since assuming full-time captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021, Rohit has led India to nine-successive T20I series wins.