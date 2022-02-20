India becomes No.1 team in ICC T20I rankings for the first time in six years

India became the number one side in the men's ICC T20I team rankings for the first time in six years after its 3-0 series win over West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

India surpassed England which had 269 rating points to take the top spot. It previously held the reigns over the format under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership from February 12, 2016 to May 3, 2016.

Its last defeat came in the 2021 T20 World Cup group stage against New Zealand before winning its remaining three matches in the tournament against Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.

After Virat Kohli's step-down from captaincy post the World Cup, incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma led India to series clean-sweeps over New Zealand and West Indies - raising the tally to nine consecutive wins in the format.

