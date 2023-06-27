MagazineBuy Print

India ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: IND vs PAK on October 15; full fixtures, match date and venues

India ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Rohit Sharma-led side will open its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 and face Pakistan October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Updated : Jun 27, 2023 12:46 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup for the fourth time.
India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup for the fourth time. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India will be hosting the ICC ODI World Cup for the fourth time. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

India will face archrival Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be the third successive year where the two teams will lock horns in an ICC event in October, having previously met in the T20 World Cup 2021 (UAE) and T20 World Cup 2022 (Australia).

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE ODI WORLD CUP SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Men in Blue will face each of its nine opponents at nine different venues - Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Kolkata and Delhi.

India will play its last group-stage match on November 11 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against the second qualifier from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers tournament.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the men’s ODI World Cup.

The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

If Pakistan qualifies for the semifinals, it will play at the Eden Gardens. Should India make the last-four, it will play in Mumbai unless it’s a clash with Pakistan wherein the teams will play the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens.

India ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
India vs Australia October 8 Chennai
India vs Afghanistan October 11 Delhi
India vs Pakistan October 15 Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh October 19 Pune
India vs New Zealand October 22 Dharamsala
India vs England October 29 Lucknow
India vs Qualifier 2 November 2 Mumbai
India vs South Africa November 5 Kolkata
India vs Qualifier 1 November 11 Bengaluru

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

