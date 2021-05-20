India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father dies of liver cancer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh, died on Thursday at his Meerut residence. He had been suffering from liver cancer.

He was 63. He is survived by his wife Indresh Devi and son and daughter Bhuvneshwar and Rekha.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Singh was first detected with cancer in September last year when Bhuvneshwar was playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE.

'Right decision': Kane Williamson on IPL postponement

"It is understood that Bhuvneshwar's return from the IPL in UAE, where he was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, was mainly due to his father's health condition," the report said.

Singh had consulted doctors in the UK and was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi.

Priya Punia's mother succumbs to COVID-19

He was hospitalised two weeks back at a private facility in Meerut after his condition deteriorated.

"On Tuesday, Kiran Pal Singh was discharged. But he succumbed two days later," the report said.

Singh was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police department.