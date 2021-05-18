Priya Punia's mother succumbs to COVID-19

India cricketer Priya Punia’s mother, Saroj, succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday. She was put on the ventilator but her condition deteriorated this morning.

READ| Jhulan Goswami on England tour: Test cricket is about the mind

“Today I realised why you always told me to be strong,” the 24-year-old Punia wrote on her social media handles.

“You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you so mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom.. Love you always.”

READ| Shiv Sunder Das named India women's team batting coach for England tour

Punia is part of the Indian team that will tour England for a one-off Test and limited-overs series. She made her debut in February 2019 and has so far played seven ODIs and three T20Is.

While the Indian cricketers are supposed to reach Mumbai for their quarantine on Wednesday, it is not clear whether Punia will join them immediately.