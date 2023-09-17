IND vs SL: India completes fourth-fastest run chase in ODIs during Asia Cup 2023 final

India completed the fourth-fastest run chase in One-Day Internationals by full-time members when it chased down 51 runs in 6.1 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.
This was also its fastest run chase ever in ODIs with 263 delieveries remaining in the 50-over innings. Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ended the innings on 23 and 27 runs, respectively.
The record for the fastest run chase in the 50-over format is held by Sri Lanka which completed a target of 39 runs in 4.2 overs against Zimbabwe in 2001.
The next on the list are Sri Lanka, which chased 37 in 4.4 overs, Nepal, which scored 36 in 5.2 overs, and New Zealand which brought up 90 runs in 6 overs. Nepal, however, is an associate nation.
The win was earlier set up by Mohammed Siraj, who picked up six wickets for 21 runs including four wickets in one over. The figures were the fourth best by an Indian in an ODI.
