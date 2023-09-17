MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL: India completes fourth-fastest run chase in ODIs during Asia Cup 2023 final

India chased down the target of 51 runs in 6.1 overs to get its fastest run chase in ODIs, which was also the fourth-fastest overall.

Published : Sep 17, 2023 18:11 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.
India’s Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

India completed the fourth-fastest run chase in One-Day Internationals by full-time members when it chased down 51 runs in 6.1 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.

This was also its fastest run chase ever in ODIs with 263 delieveries remaining in the 50-over innings. Openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ended the innings on 23 and 27 runs, respectively.

The record for the fastest run chase in the 50-over format is held by Sri Lanka which completed a target of 39 runs in 4.2 overs against Zimbabwe in 2001.

The next on the list are Sri Lanka, which chased 37 in 4.4 overs, Nepal, which scored 36 in 5.2 overs, and New Zealand which brought up 90 runs in 6 overs. Nepal, however, is an associate nation.

The win was earlier set up by Mohammed Siraj, who picked up six wickets for 21 runs including four wickets in one over. The figures were the fourth best by an Indian in an ODI.

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: India completes fourth-fastest run chase in ODIs during Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Shubman Gill tops run-scorers list, Siraj third-leading wicket-taker after India wins final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: India completes fourth-fastest run chase in ODIs during Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Biggest ODI wins: India records best win chasing vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Best ODI bowling figures: Siraj 6/21 in Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka takes him to no. 31 in all-time list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: India completes fourth-fastest run chase in ODIs during Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Shubman Gill tops run-scorers list, Siraj third-leading wicket-taker after India wins final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Football: Pyari Xaxa, the ‘Ferrari’ of the women’s team is ready to shine at Asian Games 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment