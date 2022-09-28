India v South Africa: Head-to-head record in T20Is

The drawn T20I series between India and South Africa earlier this year was symbolic of the competitiveness characteristic of the two sides when they play each other in the format. It also fit the pattern of results: each team has a better record away from home than at home. Despite India’s home advantage and the unbearable heat in June that would have been especially discomforting, South Africa took a surprise 2-0 series lead before being outplayed in the next two matches. The final match was washed out.

ALSO READ - IND v SA: Hooda, Shami ruled out; Umesh, Shreyas named replacements

If South Africa had won the series, the team would have avenged the series loss at home in 2018 when fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar made the difference between the two sides. As the teams clash again in India, here’s the overall and home-and-away head-to-head record of the two teams against each other.

Matches Won Lost Tied NR W/L Overall 20 11 8 0 1 1.375 in South Africa 7 5 2 0 0 2.500 in India 9 3 5 0 1 0.600 Elsewhere 4 3 1 0 0 3.000

India has the better record against South Africa in T20 World Cups, winning four of the five matches played. India defeated South Africa in the inaugural T20 World Cup (then known as World T20) in 2007, in the World T20 in 2010, in the World T20 in 2012, and the World T20 in 2014. India’s only defeat was in Nottingham during the 2009 World T20.