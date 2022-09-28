Cricket

India vs SA T20Is: Hooda, Shami ruled out; Umesh, Shreyas Iyer named as replacements

Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram. Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I team.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 12:09 IST
Deepak Hooda has a back injury and has not travelled with the team to Thiruvananthapuram.

Deepak Hooda has a back injury and has not travelled with the team to Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: AFP

Deepak Hooda has been officially ruled out of the South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury. Hooda has played 12 T20Is for India.

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mohammed Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. Umesh Yadav has been named as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer will replace Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed.

