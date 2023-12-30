MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue

It was an optional day of training for the Indian team, after a day of rest, following the early finish to the first Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 18:20 IST , Centurion - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
India’s batter Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion.
India’s batter Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/ PTI
infoIcon

India’s batter Shardul Thakur plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at SuperSport Park Stadium, in Centurion. | Photo Credit: ATUL YADAV/ PTI

Shardul Thakur was hit on his left shoulder while facing throwdowns during India’s net session at the SuperSport Park on Saturday, and though he seemed in obvious pain, he continued to bat.

After his batting stint, an ice pack sling was put on his shoulder. Though he didn’t bowl, he looked fine. The information coming out of the team also suggested that he was alright and that probably no further medical investigation was required.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

It was an optional day of training for the Indian team, after a day of rest, following the early finish to the first Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs. The match was over inside three days.

Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and K.L. Rahul did not train, while skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among those who did.

The Indian team will leave here for Cape Town on Sunday for the second and final Test, starting on January 3.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Shardul Thakur /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 58/1 in (12.0 overs); First powerplay comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s T20I skipper, Mendis to lead ODI side
    Reuters
  3. SA vs IND: Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India
    Team Sportstar
  4. PCB to take up Rizwan’s dismissal during Melbourne Test with ICC
    PTI
  5. India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 30
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Australia, Live Score 2nd ODI: IND-W 58/1 in (12.0 overs); First powerplay comes to an end
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Open preview: Tricky draw awaits home shuttles with Olympic qualification at stake
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment