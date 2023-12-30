SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur hit on shoulder in nets; manages to continue

Shardul Thakur was hit on his left shoulder while facing throwdowns during India’s net session at the SuperSport Park on Saturday, and though he seemed in obvious pain, he continued to bat.

After his batting stint, an ice pack sling was put on his shoulder. Though he didn’t bowl, he looked fine. The information coming out of the team also suggested that he was alright and that probably no further medical investigation was required.

It was an optional day of training for the Indian team, after a day of rest, following the early finish to the first Test, which South Africa won by an innings and 32 runs. The match was over inside three days.

Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and K.L. Rahul did not train, while skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among those who did.

The Indian team will leave here for Cape Town on Sunday for the second and final Test, starting on January 3.