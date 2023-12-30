MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs

Off spinner Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to pick a fifer against Australia during the second One-Day International (ODI) match at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 16:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepti Sharma of India celebrates the wicket of Tahlia McGrath of Australia during the women’s One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium.
Deepti Sharma of India celebrates the wicket of Tahlia McGrath of Australia during the women's One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Deepti Sharma of India celebrates the wicket of Tahlia McGrath of Australia during the women’s One Day International Match between India and Australia at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia/ Getty Images

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to pick a fifer against Australia during the second One-Day International (ODI) match at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old beat the previous record of 4/41 by Nooshin Al Khadeer in Chennai in 2004. This was the spinner’s second five wicket haul in ODIs.

Deepti is also the third spinner to pick a fifer against Australia in ODIs.

The tweaker broke the back of the Australian middle-order with wickets at regular intervals. Ellyse Perry was dismissed right after completing her half-century with Shreyanka Patil completing the catch.

Beth Mooney and Tahila McGrath were the next to be dismissed. Mooney has adjudged LBW for 10, attempting a sweep whereas McGrath was castled for 24.

Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham put on a 36-run partnership before Wareham holed out to Smrithi Mandhana at mid-on. Sutherland was dismissed right after providing a simple return catch to Deepti.

Australia finished on 258 for eight at the end of its 50 overs.

