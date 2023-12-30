IND-W vs AUS-W: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to pick fifer against Australia in ODIs

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to pick a fifer against Australia during the second One-Day International (ODI) match at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday.

The 26-year-old beat the previous record of 4/41 by Nooshin Al Khadeer in Chennai in 2004. This was the spinner’s second five wicket haul in ODIs.

Deepti is also the third spinner to pick a fifer against Australia in ODIs.

The tweaker broke the back of the Australian middle-order with wickets at regular intervals. Ellyse Perry was dismissed right after completing her half-century with Shreyanka Patil completing the catch.

Beth Mooney and Tahila McGrath were the next to be dismissed. Mooney has adjudged LBW for 10, attempting a sweep whereas McGrath was castled for 24.

Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham put on a 36-run partnership before Wareham holed out to Smrithi Mandhana at mid-on. Sutherland was dismissed right after providing a simple return catch to Deepti.

Australia finished on 258 for eight at the end of its 50 overs.