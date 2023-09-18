India team for Australia ODI series: Rahul to lead in first two matches, Ashwin included in squad

Indian off-spinner R. Ashwin was on Monday included in the squad for the upcoming three-match series at home against Australia.

KL Rahul will lead the team in the first two ODIs. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the first two games.

Axar Patel has been included in the squad for the third ODI, which will also be India’s World Cup squad.

The squad was announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma via a virtual press conference.

India has its fair share of injury concerns as well. Shreyas Iyer featured in just one game at the Asia Cup - India’s group-stage opener against Pakistan. However, Rohit allayed fears. “Shreyas was not available for this game [final] because there were certain parameters that were kept for him to tick off. Today, he completed most of it,” Rohit Sharma said after India won its eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday after beating Sri Lanka. “I would say 99% he should be okay as of now, but he looks good.

“He batted, he fielded for long hours before we came in today So, he’s looking good at this point in time. I don’t think it’s a worry for us.”

Axar was also ruled out of the Asia Cup final after suffering a left quadricep strain during India’s last Super Four fixture against Bangladesh on Friday. He was replaced in the XI by Washington Sundar, who flew in from Bengaluru just 24 hours earlier.

Meanwhile, Australia will have the services of a host of first-choice players, including captain Pat Cummins, who will be back after missing the series in South Africa.

Uncapped pair Matt Short and Spencer Johnson have been included in an extended 18-man group. However, Travis Head’s injury is a major concern hanging over the Australian team heading into the 50-over World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5.

Australia will hope to make amends for a 2-3 ODI series loss to South Africa.

India is set to face Australia in its ODI World Cup opener on October 8 in Chennai. If India beats Australia in the ODI series, it could become the No. 1 ranked team heading into the tournament.

2023 Australia Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 1.30pm IST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 1.30pm IST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 1.30pm IST

Squad for the 1st two ODIs:

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Squad for the 3rd & final ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Axar’s availability is subject to his fitness

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa