MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India team for Australia ODI series: Rahul to lead in first two matches, Ashwin included in squad

India squad for Australia ODIs: Here’s the full list of players for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 20:42 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home before the World Cup.
India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home before the World Cup. | Photo Credit: BCCI
infoIcon

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series at home before the World Cup. | Photo Credit: BCCI

Indian off-spinner R. Ashwin was on Monday included in the squad for the upcoming three-match series at home against Australia.

KL Rahul will lead the team in the first two ODIs. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the first two games.

Axar Patel has been included in the squad for the third ODI, which will also be India’s World Cup squad.

The squad was announced by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma via a virtual press conference.

India has its fair share of injury concerns as well. Shreyas Iyer featured in just one game at the Asia Cup - India’s group-stage opener against Pakistan. However, Rohit allayed fears. “Shreyas was not available for this game [final] because there were certain parameters that were kept for him to tick off. Today, he completed most of it,” Rohit Sharma said after India won its eighth Asia Cup title on Sunday after beating Sri Lanka. “I would say 99% he should be okay as of now, but he looks good.

“He batted, he fielded for long hours before we came in today So, he’s looking good at this point in time. I don’t think it’s a worry for us.”

Axar was also ruled out of the Asia Cup final after suffering a left quadricep strain during India’s last Super Four fixture against Bangladesh on Friday. He was replaced in the XI by Washington Sundar, who flew in from Bengaluru just 24 hours earlier.

Meanwhile, Australia will have the services of a host of first-choice players, including captain Pat Cummins, who will be back after missing the series in South Africa.

Uncapped pair Matt Short and Spencer Johnson have been included in an extended 18-man group. However, Travis Head’s injury is a major concern hanging over the Australian team heading into the 50-over World Cup, which will be played in India from October 5.

Australia will hope to make amends for a 2-3 ODI series loss to South Africa.

India is set to face Australia in its ODI World Cup opener on October 8 in Chennai. If India beats Australia in the ODI series, it could become the No. 1 ranked team heading into the tournament.

2023 Australia Tour of India

September 22: First ODI, Mohali (D/N), 1.30pm IST

September 24: Second ODI, Indore (D/N), 1.30pm IST

September 27: Third ODI, Rajkot (D/N), 1.30pm IST

Squad for the 1st two ODIs:

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Squad for the 3rd & final ODI:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

Axar’s availability is subject to his fitness

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Asia Cup /

Team India /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India team for Australia ODI series: Rahul to lead in first two matches, Ashwin included in squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin returns, KL Rahul captain for first two matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Ashwin returns to ODI format after nearly 20 months
    Team Sportstar
  4. No Hermoso in Spain squad for UEFA Women’s Nation’s League; Putellas, Bonmati among FIFA Women’s World Cup winners included
    AP
  5. The Ronaldo effect: Iranian football fans flock to Cristiano’s hotel before AFC Champions League game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Ashwin returns to ODI format after nearly 20 months
    Team Sportstar
  2. India team for Australia ODI series: Rahul to lead in first two matches, Ashwin included in squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin returns, KL Rahul captain for first two matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB suspends Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara for one match over disciplinary issues
    Team Sportstar
  5. Practised a lot to generate outswingers from wide of the crease: Siraj
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India team for Australia ODI series: Rahul to lead in first two matches, Ashwin included in squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin returns, KL Rahul captain for first two matches
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Ashwin returns to ODI format after nearly 20 months
    Team Sportstar
  4. No Hermoso in Spain squad for UEFA Women’s Nation’s League; Putellas, Bonmati among FIFA Women’s World Cup winners included
    AP
  5. The Ronaldo effect: Iranian football fans flock to Cristiano’s hotel before AFC Champions League game
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment