The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series vs South Africa.

With most World Cup-bound players rested to manage workload, Shikhar Dhawan returns as captain. Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice captain for the series.

Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar have earned their maiden ODI call-up.

INDIA SQUAD: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Fixtures:

1st ODI: Lucknow, October 6

2nd ODI: Ranchi, October 9

3rd ODI: New Delhi, October 11