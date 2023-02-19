Cricket

KL Rahul retained in India’s squad for third & fourth Tests against Australia

India names an unchanged squad for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at Indore and Ahmedabad starting next month.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 17:38 IST
Jadeja and Axar celebrate during India’s win over Australia.

Jadeja and Axar celebrate during India’s win over Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jaydev Unadkat, who was released from the squad for Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy final, rejoins the group ahead of the third Test on March 1.

The under-fire KL Rahul has been retained despite his poor run with the bat in the first two Tests.

India leads the 4-match series 2-0 after convincing wins in Nagpur and Delhi.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, S Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, R Jadeja, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat 

