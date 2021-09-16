Kohli to quit as T20I captain: A brief look at India under captain Kohli

Virat Kohli will have captained India in at least 50 matches in the last five years before stepping down from his position. He currently sits eighth (45 matches) among captains with most matches - a list headed the iconic M. S. Dhoni (72 matches) - and may climb to seventh at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli currently has a win-loss ratio of 59.28, which is marginally superior to his predecessor's. More catchy, however, has been India's red-hot form in the format under the captaincy of Kohli, in the last 24 months: India won five bilateral rubbers on the trot, from December, 2019, when it completed a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies in the United States, to March, 2021, when it defeated England 3-2 in India.

Among the most memorable of these wins were a 2-0 win in New Zealand in early 2020 - a series with two tied contests - and a 3-2 win in Australia, in December, 2020.

Moreover, India hadn't lost a T20I series from February, 2019 to March, 2021, and stumbled to its first series defeat in nearly two years when it lost 2-1 to Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan.

Under Kohli, India won 12 series out of 17, lost two, and drew three.

Under Kohli, India recorded its biggest-ever win - in terms of runs - in the format, a 143-run drubbing of Ireland in Dublin, in June, 2018, and went 11 matches without a defeat - from December, 2019 to December, 2020 - a streak superseded only by Romania (12), Afghanistan (12) and Australia (12).

In ODIs and T20Is combined, Kohli captained India in 205 matches - again, he's eighth in the list of most matches as captains in white-ball cricket, a list headed by Dhoni (332). And again, he possesses a better win-loss ratio than Dhoni.