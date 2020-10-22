Cricket Cricket India's tour of Australia: NSW government allows touring team to train in quarantine Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of India’s tour of Australia after the NSW government allowed the visiting team to train during its quarantine period. PTI Sydney 22 October, 2020 14:50 IST India is scheduled to play three T20s, three ODIs and four Tests in Australia. - Getty Images / Representative Image PTI Sydney 22 October, 2020 14:50 IST Sydney and Canberra are set to host the white-ball leg of India’s tour of Australia after the New South Wales government allowed the visiting team to train during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival.A report by ESPNcricinfo stated that New South Wales government and Cricket Australia have struck a deal to allow Indian and Australian players returning from IPL to train in Sydney while quarantining.The Indian team was initially supposed to land in Brisbane but the Queensland state health authorities did not relax their 14-day quarantine rule to allow Virat Kohli and Co to train during that period.India is scheduled to play three T20s, three ODIs and four Tests in Australia.READ: India's request for shorter quarantine in Australia likely to be rejected, says reportThe first two ODIs are set to be held on November 27 and 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground before final game of the series in Canberra’s Manuka Oval. The first T20 will also be played in Canberra before the action returns to Sydney for the final two games.The pink-ball Test will be played under lights at Adelaide from December 17 to 21. The Boxing Day Test from December 26 could also be held in Adelaide if the COVID-19 situation in Melbourne doesn’t allow the authorities to host the game at the iconic MCG.Cricket Australia is expected to announce the entire schedule after getting it approved from the BCCI.The New Year’s Test in Sydney has been pushed ahead to January 7 to 11 before the teams travel to Brisbane for the fourth and final five-dayer from January 15. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos