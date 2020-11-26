IND v AUS

Australia vs India ODI series: Top run-getters, wicket-takers

Here's a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in ODIs involving Australia and India over the years.

26 November, 2020 15:34 IST

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in India-Australia ODIs played in Australia.   -  GETTY IMAGES

One of the fiercest rivalries in international cricket is set to take centre-stage Down Under. Starting Friday, India will feature in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests against Australia during a two month long tour.

Mouthwatering contests between the two sides, in the past, have often seen spectacular performances. Sportstar takes a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers in ODIs involving Australia and India over the years.

Top run-scorers

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Overall: MT 71 Runs 3077 Ave 44.59 HS 175 100s  9 50s 15

In Australia: MT 25 Runs 740 Ave 30.83 HS 117* 100s  1 50s 5
 

2.  Rohit Sharma

Overall:  MT 40 Runs 2208 Ave 61.33 HS 209 100s  8 50s 8

In Australia: MT 19 Runs 990 Ave 58.33 HS 171* 100s  4 50s 2
 

3. Ricky Ponting

Overall: MT 59 Runs 2164 Ave 40.07 HS 140* 100s  6 50s 9

In Australia: MT 18 Runs 510 Ave 28.33 HS 124 100s  2 50s 1
 

4. Virat Kohli

Overall: MT 40 Runs 1910 Ave 54.57 HS 123 100s  8 50s 8

In Australia: MT 15 Runs 629 Ave 44.92 HS 117 100s  3 50s 2
 

5. MS Dhoni

Overall: MT 55 Runs 1660 Ave 44.86 HS 139* 100s  2 50s 11

In Australia: MT 21 Runs 684 Ave 45.60 HS 87* 100s  0 50s 5

Top wicket-takers

1. Brett Lee

Overall: MT 32  Wickets 55  BBI 5/27  Ave 21.00  Eco 4.49  5w 4

In Australia: MT 16  Wickets 33  BBI 5/27  Ave 19.51  Eco 4.35  5w 3
 

2. Kapil Dev

Overall: MT 41  Wickets 45  BBI 5/43  Ave 27.68  Eco 3.67  5w 1

In Australia: MT 20  Wickets 21  BBI 4/30  Ave 27.52  Eco 3.29  5w 0
 

3. Mitchell Johnson

Overall: MT 27  Wickets 43  BBI 5/26  Ave 26.06  Eco 5.08  5w 1

In Australia: MT Wickets BBI 3/42  Ave 31.50  Eco 4.58  5w 0

4. Steve Waugh

Overall: MT 53  Wickets 43  BBI 4/40  Ave 29.46  Eco 4.92  5w 0

In Australia: MT 18  Wickets 13  BBI 3/46  Ave 35.00  Eco 4.38  5w 0


5. Ajit Agarkar

Overall: MT 21  Wickets 36  BBI 6/42  Ave 28.41  Eco 5.84  5w 1

In Australia: MT Wickets 10  BBI 6/42  Ave 28.90  Eco 5.38  5w 1

