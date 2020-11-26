Australia vs India ODI series: Top run-getters, wicket-takers

One of the fiercest rivalries in international cricket is set to take centre-stage Down Under. Starting Friday, India will feature in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests against Australia during a two month long tour.

Mouthwatering contests between the two sides, in the past, have often seen spectacular performances. Sportstar takes a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers in ODIs involving Australia and India over the years.



Top run-scorers

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Overall: MT 71 Runs 3077 Ave 44.59 HS 175 100s 9 50s 15

In Australia: MT 25 Runs 740 Ave 30.83 HS 117* 100s 1 50s 5



2. Rohit Sharma

Overall: MT 40 Runs 2208 Ave 61.33 HS 209 100s 8 50s 8

In Australia: MT 19 Runs 990 Ave 58.33 HS 171* 100s 4 50s 2



3. Ricky Ponting

Overall: MT 59 Runs 2164 Ave 40.07 HS 140* 100s 6 50s 9

In Australia: MT 18 Runs 510 Ave 28.33 HS 124 100s 2 50s 1



4. Virat Kohli

Overall: MT 40 Runs 1910 Ave 54.57 HS 123 100s 8 50s 8

In Australia: MT 15 Runs 629 Ave 44.92 HS 117 100s 3 50s 2



5. MS Dhoni

Overall: MT 55 Runs 1660 Ave 44.86 HS 139* 100s 2 50s 11

In Australia: MT 21 Runs 684 Ave 45.60 HS 87* 100s 0 50s 5

Top wicket-takers

1. Brett Lee

Overall: MT 32 Wickets 55 BBI 5/27 Ave 21.00 Eco 4.49 5w 4

In Australia: MT 16 Wickets 33 BBI 5/27 Ave 19.51 Eco 4.35 5w 3



2. Kapil Dev

Overall: MT 41 Wickets 45 BBI 5/43 Ave 27.68 Eco 3.67 5w 1

In Australia: MT 20 Wickets 21 BBI 4/30 Ave 27.52 Eco 3.29 5w 0



3. Mitchell Johnson

Overall: MT 27 Wickets 43 BBI 5/26 Ave 26.06 Eco 5.08 5w 1

In Australia: MT 6 Wickets 8 BBI 3/42 Ave 31.50 Eco 4.58 5w 0



4. Steve Waugh

Overall: MT 53 Wickets 43 BBI 4/40 Ave 29.46 Eco 4.92 5w 0

In Australia: MT 18 Wickets 13 BBI 3/46 Ave 35.00 Eco 4.38 5w 0



5. Ajit Agarkar

Overall: MT 21 Wickets 36 BBI 6/42 Ave 28.41 Eco 5.84 5w 1

In Australia: MT 6 Wickets 10 BBI 6/42 Ave 28.90 Eco 5.38 5w 1