Home IND v AUS Australia not favourite to clinch Test series despite Kohli's absence - Nathan Lyon The off-spinner says the Indian team poses a big challenge for the Australian team in the upcoming Test series. PTI 13 November, 2020 10:50 IST Nathan Lyon is set to lead Australia's spin unit during the upcoming Test series. - REUTERS PTI 13 November, 2020 10:50 IST Off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes Australia will not be the favourite to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite the absence of Virat Kohli for three out of four Tests.“[Virat Kohli’s absence is] disappointing for the series,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.“You want to play against the best players in the world. I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It’s disappointing but they have still got superstars. Look at Pujara, Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It’s still going to be a massive challenge for us,” he said.'A lot of homework to do'“Just because Virat’s not here doesn’t mean we get to hold the trophy up. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do.”ALSO READ | Kohli & Co. arrive in Sydney, start quarantineIndia’s tour of Australia comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals, and four Tests. The ODI series begins on November 27. The Tests start on December 17 in Adelaide.Kohli will miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), the New Year’s Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the final Test in Brisbane (January 15-19). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos