IND v AUS

Australia not favourite to clinch Test series despite Kohli's absence - Nathan Lyon

The off-spinner says the Indian team poses a big challenge for the Australian team in the upcoming Test series.

PTI
13 November, 2020 10:50 IST

Nathan Lyon is set to lead Australia's spin unit during the upcoming Test series. - REUTERS

PTI
13 November, 2020 10:50 IST

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon believes Australia will not be the favourite to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite the absence of Virat Kohli for three out of four Tests.

“[Virat Kohli’s absence is] disappointing for the series,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“You want to play against the best players in the world. I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It’s disappointing but they have still got superstars. Look at Pujara, Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It’s still going to be a massive challenge for us,” he said.

'A lot of homework to do'

“Just because Virat’s not here doesn’t mean we get to hold the trophy up. We’ve still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do.”

ALSO READ | Kohli & Co. arrive in Sydney, start quarantine

India’s tour of Australia comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals, and four Tests. The ODI series begins on November 27. The Tests start on December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli will miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), the New Year’s Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the final Test in Brisbane (January 15-19).

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

 IPL today: All you need to know

  Dugout videos