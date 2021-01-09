India vs Australia: No official word yet on Brisbane Test quarantine logjam

The fate of the fourth Test between India and Australia, scheduled between January 15 and 19, is still hanging in balance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reluctant to compromise on its demand for no hard quarantine in Brisbane.

The BCCI had earlier communicated with Cricket Australia its concerns about the hotel quarantine, with reports stating that players from two different floors cannot come in contact.

However, a source close to the development refuted the reports. "That's not true at all. The protocols in Brisbane will be the same as Sydney. They have their luxurious tea room, their gym etc. And they will hardly be there anyway. They play in Brisbane, or they forfeit," the source told Sportstar.



On Thursday morning, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced 72-hour restrictions in Brisbane following a positive Covid-19 case that was confirmed as being the UK variant of the coronavirus. That said, Queensland’s chief health officer has approved CA’s Covid safety and quarantine management plans to conduct the fourth Test.

The Indian contingent underwent two weeks of strict quarantine upon their arrival in Down Under, but have since had more freedom while playing matches in Adelaide, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.