Green, Swepson included in Australia ‘A’ squad for warm-up game

In-form all-rounder Cameron Green and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson were on Wednesday included in the 12-member Australia ‘A’ squad for the day-night warm-up game against India ‘A’, which begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Friday.

The 21-year-old Green, who scored an unbeaten 125 for Australia ‘A’ in its first practice match against India ‘A’, will look to seal his place in the playing XI for the first Test with another good outing. Swepson, on the other hand, featured in all three T20Is against India and captured five wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the final game which earned him the Man-of-the-Match award on Tuesday.

Led by ODI vice-captain Alex Carey, the Australia ‘A’ side also includes Test squad members Joe Burns and Sean Abbott, besides all-rounder Moises Henriques and pace bowlers Mark Steketee, Harry Conway and Will Sutherland.

It will be a last chance for Burns to impress upon the selectors after struggling for runs with an average of just 8.71 in red-ball cricket this summer. Burns, who scored just 4 and 0 in the first warm-up game, is likely to open with Marcus Harris in the second warm-up match after Test aspirant Will Pucovski was ruled out following a concussion injury on Friday.

The first warm-up game had ended in a draw on Tuesday.

The opening day-night Test between India and Australia begins in Adelaide on December 17.