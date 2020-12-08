AUS A v IND A: Saha scores half-century as warm-up game ends in a draw

Wriddhiman Saha got himself some invaluable batting practice ahead of the first Test against Australia, scoring an unbeaten half-century for India ‘A’, as the warm-up contest against Australia ‘A’ concluded in a draw at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney on Tuesday.

DAY TWO - REPORT

None of the other Indian batsmen batted for long. Medium pacer Mark Steketee, who returned impressive figures of 5 for 37, came in the way of what could have been a few sessions of good batting practice for the touring Indian batsmen on the third and final day.

Making up for his first-innings nought, Saha top-scored for India ‘A’ with an unbeaten 54 after facing 100 deliveries. Saha struck seven fours in his innings.

The Indians declared their second innings closed at 189 for nine and in reply, the Australians, needing 130 in 15 overs to register an outright victory, reached 52 for one when stumps were drawn.

Rahane scores 28

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is going to lead the team in the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test, followed up his neat first-innings century with a knock of 28. Cheteshwar Pujara, who made a solid half-century in preparation for the marquee series opener, failed to open his account in the second essay.

The young opening duo of Prithvi Shah (19) and Shubman Gill (29) added 37 runs for the first wicket before Cameron Green sent the former back.

Pujara did not last long and was bowled by Michael Nesar, which brought to crease Hanuma Vihari. Vihari made 28 before Nesar had him caught by Burns.

For the home team, Green enjoyed a fine all-round outing having scored a hundred in the first innings which ended at 306 for nine declared.

After his impressive performance in the first innings, during which he picked up three wickets, pacer Umesh Yadav added another scalp to his name when the Australians went out to bat again.

Australia was overnight 286 for eight with Green batting on 114. In the first session of the final day, Green added another 15 runs before Australia ‘A’ declared its first innings.

The Indians started on a promising note but soon started losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Test series starts with the Day-Night Test in Adelaide from December 17.