AUS vs IND: CA apologises to Indian team for racial abuse in Sydney

Cricket Australia has apologised to the Indian team for having to suffer racial insults from spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third Test.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's head of Integrity and Security, said in a statement.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour,” Carroll said.

After the third day's play in Sydney on Saturday, the Indian team lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon for alleged racial insults from the crowd at the stadium.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police,” Carrol stated.

CCTV footage from the SCG was being reviewed to aid the ICC investigation, Kerrie Mather, Chief Executive, Venues NSW - the organisation in charge of the stadium - said.

“We are taking this extremely seriously. If those involved are identified, they will be banned from the SCG and all Venues NSW properties under our Act,” Mather said.

On Day Four, a number of fans were escorted out of the stadium by the police after India captain Ajinkya Rahane and Siraj had a conversation with the umpires.