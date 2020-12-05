IND v AUS India vs Australia 2nd T20 Probable Playing XI Dream XI: Ind vs Aus Playing XI, Live Streaming, Fantasy Playing Tips, Toss Updates, Who will win today's match at Sydney - IND vs AUS LIVE at 1:40 PM IST Sunday, December 6 India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Live Score, Commentary, Predicted Playing XI, Dream 11, Fantasy Playing Tips, Match Facts, Sydney Cricket Ground, Match Time 1:40 PM IST - Sportstar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 December, 2020 00:00 IST Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 December, 2020 00:00 IST India takes on Australia in the 2nd T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on December 6, 1:40 PM, Sunday. PreviewThe chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia here on Sunday.A series win will be an ideal confidence booster for India before the visitor hit the Test-match mode on.Some of the Indian team players are treating the white-ball leg as a six-match composite series instead of two separate formats.Having won two white-ball games in Canberra, the Indians under Virat Kohli will hope that the next two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pan out better for them.India Predicted Playing XI1. Shikhar Dhawan2. KL Rahul (WK)3. Virat Kohli (C)4. Shreyas Iyer5. Manish Pandey6. Hardik Pandya7. Washington Sundar8. Yuzvendra Chahal9. Deepak Chahar10. Jasprit Bumrah11. T. NatarajanAustralia Predicted Playing XI1. Aaron Finch (C)2. D'Arcy Short3. Steve Smith4. Alex Carey (WK)5. Glenn Maxwell6. Matthew Wade7. Moises Henriques/Marcus Stoinis8. Ashton Agar9. Josh Hazlewood/Andrew Tye10. Adam Zampa11. Sean Abbott Lee questions Australia’s decision to rest Cummins after two games Squads:India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, D’Arcy Short, Adam Zampa.Match starts 1.40PM.