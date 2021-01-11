India vs Australia: Capacity limited to 50 per cent for fourth Test in Brisbane

The crowd limit for the fourth Test between India and Australia, beginning on Friday, has been reduced to 50 percent of the Gabba's seating capacity due to fresh wave of COVID-19 cases in the state of Queensland.

The Gabba, which has a capacity of 42,000, will host the match with a socially distanced seating arrangement.

Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley, said the ongoing safety of fans, staff, players, broadcast partners and match officials is the number one priority ahead of the final Test in Brisbane.

“We have been working closely with Queensland Health to ensure our strong biosecurity plans guarantees the fourth Test at The Gabba is played safely,” he said.

After almost a week of discussions over the strict quarantine rules, an agreement was reached between BCCI and CA on Sunday to go ahead with final Test.

On Thursday morning, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced 72-hour restrictions in Brisbane following a positive COVID-19 case that was confirmed as being the UK variant of the coronavirus.